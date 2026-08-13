BMC Achieves the AWS AI Competency

Control-M solution from BMC empowers customers to orchestrate AI workflows on AWS

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, the automation company for the AI era, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Competency. This specialization recognizes BMC as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Enterprises come to BMC first for trusted execution with AI that delivers insight when it matters. BMC believes that achieving the AWS AI Competency in the Agentic AI Applications category validates that the Control-M solution from BMC has been acknowledged for its AI-powered capabilities, including intelligent automation, anomaly detection, and self-optimizing workflow orchestration. The solution meets the AWS technical bar for reliability, security, and scalability when running on AWS infrastructure and while leveraging integrations with Amazon Bedrock and other Amazon technologies.

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.

Control-M SaaS is a cloud-native AI, data, and application workflow orchestration platform that provides centralized visibility, governance, and reliable execution across complex hybrid environments. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, Control-M's AI capabilities – including the Jett AI advisor – enable teams to interact with workflows using natural language, gain contextual operational insights, troubleshoot issues faster, optimize performance, and make more informed decisions, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and protecting customer data.

A PeerSpot review of the Control-M solution highlights that "The best features Control-M offers are better visibility through the dashboard and an AI-enabled system where users can ask their workflow details through chatting with AI." – Consultant at TTX

"Enterprises are moving rapidly from AI experimentation to production, where reliability, governance, and integration with core business processes become critical," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Business Automation at BMC. "Achieving the AWS AI Competency validates BMC's ability to help customers operationalize AI at enterprise scale—orchestrating AI, data, and application workflows with the control, visibility, and trusted execution needed to turn AI innovation into measurable business outcomes."

Continued collaboration with AWS

BMC and AWS have a long-standing relationship and recently announced that the companies signed a 5-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) together. As further evidence of the collaboration, BMC:

Chose AWS as the company's preferred cloud provider to host the Control-M SaaS platform.

Continues to expand its global SaaS footprint and announced that the Control-M SaaS solution is available on the AWS Sydney Region in Australia, as well in Ireland, Canada, and the U.S., supporting the global growing demand for data residency, performance, and resiliency.

Provides a continuous monthly delivery of Control-M integrations for application, data, and infrastructure categories including cloud services for AWS such as Amazon Athena, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), AWS CloudFormation, AWS Mainframe Modernization, and Amazon SageMaker.

Offers the Control-M platform in AWS Marketplace and supports customers' end-to-end unified orchestration of data pipelines across complex hybrid infrastructures.

Additional Resources:

Learn about the BMC and AWS collaboration.

View the Control-M platform in the AWS Marketplace

Explore the Control-M solution from BMC.

Register for the webinar on October 6, 2026, to learn about orchestrating AI at scale.

Discover why businesses start with BMC first when failure is not an option.

About BMC

BMC is the automation company for the AI era. The world's leading enterprises trust BMC to automate and orchestrate the systems on which their businesses depend. Across cloud, mainframe, and hybrid environments, BMC enables enterprises to operate with AI‑driven speed, resilience, and governance at scale. When businesses run what cannot fail, they start with BMC first.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2026 BMC Software, Inc.

https://www.bmc.com/

Editorial contact:

Sheila Watson

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.