Positioned highest for Ability to Execute

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, the automation company for the AI era, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP) [1]. BMC was also positioned highest for Ability to Execute.

BMC has been named a Leader in every Gartner SOAP Magic Quadrant since the report was introduced in 2024. A complimentary copy of the 2026 report is available to download here.

BMC Named a Leader for the Third Consecutive Year in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

According to Gartner, "SOAPs empower I&O leaders to move beyond fragmented task management toward the seamless delivery of end-to-end workflows. By unifying workload automation, resource provisioning, and orchestration across hybrid IT landscapes, these platforms provide the 'automation fabric' necessary to scale complex digital operations." Increasingly, SOAPs are central to how enterprises deploy, manage, and optimize workloads to improve cost, availability, and operational resilience.

BMC believes its continued recognition as a Leader reflects its ability to help the world's most demanding enterprises orchestrate and automate mission-critical application, data, and AI workflows with greater speed, control, and resilience. When trust and reliability are essential, enterprises start with BMC. The Control-M platform provides the foundation to scale automation confidently across mainframe, distributed, cloud, data, and AI environments.

Operationalizing AI with enterprise-grade control

As AI moves from generating answers to taking action, enterprises need more than intelligence, they need trusted orchestration. BMC embeds generative and agentic AI across the design, execution, operation, and governance of enterprise workflows.

With BMC and Control-M, enterprises can:

Put AI agents to work without surrendering control: Control-M enables AI agents to initiate and manage workflows within a trusted orchestration framework, helping enterprises move agentic AI safely from experimentation into production.

Control-M enables AI agents to initiate and manage workflows within a trusted orchestration framework, helping enterprises move agentic AI safely from experimentation into production. Trust the data and the outcomes it produces: AI is only as reliable as the data and processes behind it. By embedding validation and observability directly into orchestration, Control-M helps improve the integrity of data and AI pipelines while reducing manual intervention.

AI is only as reliable as the data and processes behind it. By embedding validation and observability directly into orchestration, Control-M helps improve the integrity of data and AI pipelines while reducing manual intervention. Govern AI-driven actions in business-critical environments: Control-M provides the guardrails, visibility, and control organizations need to adopt AI-driven automation without introducing unacceptable operational risk.

As of August 6, 2026, Control-M has an Overall Rating of 4.5 out of 5 and the most reviews – 114 – of any product in the SOAP market on Gartner Peer Insights™.

One Gartner Peer Insights reviewer said: "Compared with other workload automation tools I have used, Control-M feels intuitive and easy to operate. It is also clear that the platform continues to improve through useful integrations and enhancements. Overall, it has been a dependable solution for business-critical workflow management." – Operations Associate, Services (non-Government)

Strengthening resilience, compliance, and automation at enterprise scale

Available as SaaS and self-hosted, BMC's Control-M platform provides a trusted, governed, and scalable orchestration platform for the execution of mission-critical workloads. It integrates generative and agentic AI directly into the orchestration lifecycle, helping enterprises automate faster while maintaining visibility, resilience, and control.

Recent Control-M innovations include:

Control-M MCP Server , enabling AI agents to securely initiate, manage, and control enterprise workflows.

, enabling AI agents to securely initiate, manage, and control enterprise workflows. Expanded Control-M Archive Service , helping organizations accelerate compliance audits across both Control-M self-hosted and Control-M SaaS environments.

, helping organizations accelerate compliance audits across both Control-M self-hosted and Control-M SaaS environments. New cloud, data, and AI integrations , making it easier to automate complex workflows across hybrid environments. Recent integrations include AWS RDS, Oracle Data Transform, SAP CPI, Azure VMSS, Azure AI Foundry, and Dataiku.

, making it easier to automate complex workflows across hybrid environments. Recent integrations include AWS RDS, Oracle Data Transform, SAP CPI, Azure VMSS, Azure AI Foundry, and Dataiku. AI-assisted workflow development and operations, including intelligent workflow creation and in-context guidance through Jett, the Control-M AI advisor, and the AI Workflow Creator.

"Enterprise orchestration is rapidly expanding beyond applications and business processes to encompass data pipelines, AI systems, and autonomous agents," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, senior vice president and general manager for Digital Business Automation at BMC. "As AI begins to take action across the enterprise, trust, governance, and reliability become non-negotiable. We believe being named a Leader for the third consecutive year – and positioned highest for Ability to Execute – validates both the strength of Control-M today and our vision for what enterprise orchestration must become. BMC is not simply responding to the future of service orchestration and automation. We intend to define it."

Additional Resources

Download the complimentary 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms report.

report. Explore the latest Control-M innovations.

See what Control-M customers are saying on Gartner Peer Insights™.

View the latest Control-M awards and recognition.

Discover why businesses start with BMC first when failure is not an option.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms, Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, August 05, 2026.

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About BMC

BMC is the automation company for the AI era. The world's leading enterprises trust BMC to automate and orchestrate the systems on which their businesses depend. Across cloud, mainframe, and hybrid environments, BMC enables enterprises to operate with AI-driven speed, resilience, and governance at scale. When businesses run what cannot fail, they start with BMC first.

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Editorial Contact:

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BMC

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SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.