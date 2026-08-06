BMC Named a Challenger for AI-Augmented Code Modernization in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Inaugural Report

BMC AMI DevX, included in the report, supports the company's commitment to deliver purpose-built agentic AI for mainframe environments

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, the automation company for the AI era, been recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Code Modernization [1]. A complimentary copy of the report is available for download here.

Enterprises come to BMC first for trusted execution and reliability with innovations that are designed to scale across mainframe, cloud, and hybrid environments. BMC believes that the Challenger recognition supports BMC's long-term vision and commitment to deliver purpose-built agentic AI for mainframe environments. By helping customers to innovate faster with less risk, BMC AMI DevX brings governance, enterprise integrations, and domain-specific mainframe context to mission-critical environments.

According to Gartner, AI-Augmented Code Modernization Tools are "software solutions that use specialized AI agents, generative AI, and deterministic analysis to accelerate the transformation of legacy systems. These tools automate and enhance a broad spectrum of modernization activities, including deep code and architecture analysis, software documentation, dependency mapping, risk assessment, migration planning, and refactoring. By supporting end-to-end modernization workflows, they significantly expedite the adoption of modern software architectures."

As development leaders look to drive speed and productivity with AI-augmented code development, the industry has found that there are gaps in addressing legacy code, skills shortages and modernization of core systems. A BMC mainframe survey found that nearly half of the respondents' priorities continued to shift toward modernization, with application modernization and enhancing automation among the top priorities year-over-year.[2]

Reimagine development with BMC AMI DevX

BMC AMI DevX transforms the mainframe developer experience, bringing AI to the code on the platform the business already trusts. The code stays where it runs best, without the risk of replatforming. This helps developers at all skill levels achieve seamless flow, low burnout, and higher job satisfaction. The platform:

Provides developers with secure access to institutional knowledge and application insights through BMC AMI Assistant, which includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP)-enabled client for mainframe context. Developers can understand a program's history, dependencies, and health before they change the program.

Delivers fused behavioral analysis of applications, code explanation, code refactoring, code conversion, and testing.

Includes enterprise integrations that enable customers to treat the mainframe platform like any other, with flexibility, across the development environment, the toolchain, and the AI layer.

Supplies enterprise integration with the speed and simplicity of modern AI development.

A Gartner Peer Insights™ review of BMC AMI DevX mentions that "this tool has revolutionized the way I do my job. I am able to do research more rapidly and with greater effectiveness." – Director of IT in insurance industry.

"AI code translation is not modernization," said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager of Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC. "Real modernization happens when AI is embedded inside the system, close to the workflows, data, and decision points that run the business. At BMC we're focused on applying AI where it meaningfully reduces risk and compresses time, providing measurable improvement in how the business runs.

Additional Resources

Download the full complimentary 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Code Modernization

Learn more about BMC AMI DevX

Read about new AI agents for mainframe transformation announced on July 14, 2026

Register for BMC's virtual AI Readiness Workshops

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Code Modernization, Prasanna Lakshmi Narasimha, Erin Khoo, Deacon Wan, 3 August 2026

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[2] 2025 BMC Mainframe Survey Report, a study conducted by BMC among more than 1000 mainframe and IT professionals globally, with responses gathered March 31 – April 15, 2025, via email invitations to an online survey.

About BMC

BMC is the automation company for the AI era. The world's leading enterprises trust BMC to automate and orchestrate the systems on which their businesses depend. Across cloud, mainframe, and hybrid environments, BMC enables enterprises to operate with AI‑driven speed, resilience, and governance at scale. When businesses run what cannot fail, they start with BMC first.

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