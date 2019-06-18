BMC Customers Embrace BMC Helix to Transform their Service Experience

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced several of the world's most progressive organizations – including The George Washington University (GW), Advanced IT Services, and Quirónsalud – are using the BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management offering to transform their service management and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

The George Washington University Delivers Next-Gen Cognitive Service Management with the BMC Helix Solution

With BMC Helix, The George Washington University (GW) was able to transform their student experience. GW leveraged the BMC Helix Chatbot capability to address two IT service support needs: provide 24x7x365 support and reduce the number of routine calls service desk agents handle to free up time for more complex issues. They were able to:

Provide always available assistance and access to knowledge to significantly improve the student experience.

Experience an 11% case resolution via chatbots.

Reduce case resolution time from 20 minutes to a few minutes through self-service resolution.

"BMC Helix Chatbot lets us deliver on a top priority at GW: a compelling, modern interface that gives students service anytime, anywhere, on any device," said Donna Hill, Assistant Director of Service, Configuration, and Continuity Management at GW.

Quirónsalud Doubles Customer Satisfaction with the BMC Helix ITSM Suite of Solutions

Prior to using BMC Helix, Spanish healthcare services provider Quirónsalud's processes and workflows were disparate and fragmented, which led to various bottlenecks, management difficulties, and low user satisfaction regarding the service desk. Using the BMC Helix solution, Quirónsalud was able to:

Increase first call resolution by around 15-20% through self-service and knowledge management.

Reduce number of calls by 50%.

Reduce case resolution time by 30% through automated prioritization and self-routing tickets.

"With BMC Helix as the cornerstone and the teamwork between our IT teams and suppliers, we have been able to transform the support model for our over 40,000 employees," said Sergio Alonso Ludeña, Service Desk Manager at Quirónsalud. "We look forward to continuing to automate the rest of our infrastructure and have already extended our scope to other business units, including HR and procurement."

Advanced IT Services Selects the BMC Helix Solution to Standardize IT Service Delivery

Business software and services provider Advanced IT Services previously managed multiple portals and service catalogs for both internal and external customers. The company chose the BMC Helix solution to help create a single customer portal that would increase automation and create agility. With the BMC Helix solution, they will be able to accelerate innovation, control complexity, simplify compliance, manage capacity, and provide end-to-end monitoring across both cloud and non-cloud environments for its 16,000 customers and 2,200 employees.

"Businesses today expect IT service and delivery to mirror consumer-like experiences that are so widespread today," said Christopher Northrop, Director of Product at Advanced IT Services. "By using BMC Helix, we look forward to improving our user experience to support greater customer retention and growth and change the face and perception of IT to both internal and external customers."

"It's great to see our customers like The George Washington University, Advanced IT Services, and Quirónsalud transform their service management with BMC Helix," said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC.

To learn more about the BMC Helix Cognitive Automation service management solutions, including new integrated chatbot capabilities for the midmarket, visit www.bmc.com/helix .

About BMC

BMC delivers software, services, and expertise to help more than 10,000 customers, including 92% of the Forbes Global 100, meet escalating digital demands and maximize IT innovation. From mainframe to mobile to multi-cloud and beyond, our solutions empower enterprises of every size and industry to run and reinvent their businesses with efficiency, security, and momentum for the future.

