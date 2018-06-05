BMC Delivers Cognitive Service Management to the Enterprise with BMC Helix

According to a 2017 BMC Survey of 1000 CIOs and senior IT professionals, 78 percent of CIOs surveyed believe artificial intelligence will help address the complexity of today's landscape. "Enterprises are undergoing a major transformation in IT as they look to manage and deliver services across multi-cloud, multi-device, and multi-channel environments in a fast and cost-effective way," said Nayaki Nayyar, President of Digital Service Management at BMC. "With BMC Helix, we are helping enterprises address these needs and transform their service management with multi-cloud, containers, and cognitive capabilities."

At the core of the BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management offering are three key attributes:

Cloud to Multi-Cloud : Delivers everything as-a-service (Remedy-as-a-Service, Discovery-as-a-Service, and Business Workflows-as-a-Service).

: Delivers everything as-a-service (Remedy-as-a-Service, Discovery-as-a-Service, and Business Workflows-as-a-Service). Containers : Runs on customer's choice of multi-cloud, including AWS, Azure, and BMC Cloud.

: Runs on customer's choice of multi-cloud, including AWS, Azure, and BMC Cloud. Cognitive: Helps enterprises transform from ITSM to Cognitive Service Management with artificial intelligence, machine learning, bots, and virtual agents.

The BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management offering helps enterprises effectively run in the cloud by reducing time and effort of upgrades, derive operational efficiencies, and scale elastically with containers. The offering includes:

BMC Helix Remedy: Delivers predictive service management through auto-classification, assignment, and routing of incidents; embedded multi-cloud capabilities to broker incidents, changes, and releases across cloud providers.

Delivers predictive service management through auto-classification, assignment, and routing of incidents; embedded multi-cloud capabilities to broker incidents, changes, and releases across cloud providers. BMC Helix Business Workflows: Helps extend beyond IT to lines of business like HR, Facilities, and Procurement.

Helps extend beyond IT to lines of business like HR, Facilities, and Procurement. BMC Helix Digital Workplace: Provides omni-channel conversational experiences for end users beyond web to Slackbot, Chatbot, SMS, and Skype, allowing technology issues to be addressed proactively in a user-friendly manner.

Provides omni-channel conversational experiences for end users beyond web to Slackbot, Chatbot, SMS, and Skype, allowing technology issues to be addressed proactively in a user-friendly manner. BMC Helix Discovery: Available this fall, this helps businesses discover assets and services across on-premise and multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, Open Stack, Cloud Foundry, and more.

Available this fall, this helps businesses discover assets and services across on-premise and multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, Open Stack, Cloud Foundry, and more. BMC Helix Innovation Suite: Cloud-native microservices-based platform that helps companies extend, customize, and integrate through REST APIs.

"BMC Helix is the ideal platform to fulfill our vision for next generation service management based on cognitive technology," said Andreas Kunz, CEO and founder of VIPCON. "Our first choice for customers is the BMC Helix solution set with cloud agnostic services that customers can choose to run on AWS, Azure, or BMC cloud."

BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management is the first offering in the new BMC Helix brand family, designed to take enterprises seamlessly into the digital future. With the BMC Helix offering, BMC is bringing cognitive capabilities to the enterprise, deploying advanced machine learning and automation technologies across a family of products designed for today's modern cloud architectures.

BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management is available now with the ability to run on AWS and the BMC cloud. Support for Azure and other clouds will follow.

To learn more about BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management, visit www.bmc.com/helix,

Visit here to register for the BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management webinar on the future of service management on June 5.

About BMC

BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. Bringing both unmatched experience in optimization and limitless passion for innovation to technologies from mainframe to mobile to cloud and beyond, BMC helps more than 10,000 customers worldwide reinvent, grow, and build for the future success of their enterprises, including 92 of the Forbes Global 100.

BMC—the multi-cloud management company. www.bmc.com

