BMC Enables IT to Prioritize, Predict, and Act with New AIOps and AISM Capabilities

"A digital enterprise requires some way to orchestrate the ecosystem of observations, people, data, actions, and assets which deliver value to both customers and employees," said Shannon Kalvar, Research Manager at IDC. "IT Service Management tools, which have traditionally done that coordination on a small scale, have grown and evolved in the last few years to meet the need more broadly, allowing for both semi-autonomous IT operations and more integrated enterprise service management."

Service and Operational Excellence for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise

With industry-leading capabilities, the BMC Helix portfolio seamlessly provides comprehensive, unified IT service and operations management solutions that enable organizations to:

Work smarter thanks to AI-derived insights that help prioritize and resolve problems quickly and proactively;

Be more productive and efficient through reduced rework and automation of tedious manual processes; and

Continuously deliver high-performing digital experiences and uninterrupted service through improved collaboration and visibility across IT service and operations teams.

Discover and Connect Assets and Relationships

The new BMC Helix Platform helps enterprise teams, including DevOps, meet their quality, velocity, and compelling experience goals through observability and automation capabilities. It joins IT service and operations teams by providing a common user interface with rich visualization that expands visibility and context, supports cross-launching from one solution to another, and offers configurable automated workflows to free up resources and quickly take corrective actions. These workflows can be used to automate tasks, such as deploying software requested by a user or collecting additional details about an incident for enrichment. Finally, the platform supports rapidly changing environments and keeps them up to date with dynamic service models that ingest metrics, events, and topologies from BMC and third-party solutions.

Streamline Proactive Problem Management

By applying AI-natural language processing to detect clusters of recurring incidents automatically, the BMC Helix solution reduces investigation time significantly by figuring out root cause and other causal impacts and enables a seamless transfer from problem identification to investigation to closure. This capability frees up employees to focus on high-value problem areas, reduce incident management load, and prevent adverse impacts to service performance and availability.

Improve Service Quality with Event Management, Noise Reduction, and Probable Cause Analysis

The BMC Helix solution reduces the amount of time it takes to investigate and resolve groups of incidents by automatically identifying incidents related to the same situation. Users can collect, correlate, and apply intelligence to analyze events based on policies to reduce event noise and better understand the issue. Probable cause analysis can then be used to identify the root cause, allowing teams to resolve issues faster, more accurately, and with less effort.

Increase Service Performance and Availability with Service-Centric Probable Cause Analysis

BMC Helix shows the configuration items and related events that are most likely the root cause of a potential performance or service impact. Users can analyze data and identify a single or group of metrics that are behaving abnormally to trigger events and notifications accordingly.

Gain Real-Time Visibility with Service-Centric Monitoring

BMC Helix gives users the ability to use new, user-friendly visualizations, such as heatmaps and tile views, that show a business service's current state. This real-time view helps teams avoid any potential issues based on trends and increases service performance, availability, and quality.

Implement Advanced Analytics for Service Desk and Change Management Processes

Additionally, BMC Helix identifies areas and opportunities to optimize and drive efficiencies in service desk speed, quality, and resource allocations. It also helps users gain a more comprehensive understanding of change interdependencies and the best ways to implement new services.

Improve Service Assurance and Optimization

Users can dynamically align and continuously optimize infrastructure resources to meet the unique needs of applications and changes in resource demands across applications and services. The BMC Helix portfolio supports Kubernetes, microservices, containers, and pods, as well as private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments.

Deliver Enhanced, Personalized Experiences

The BMC Helix solution set now comes with new personalized dashboards that visualize data about incidents, changes, service requests, chatbot conversations, metrics, events, capacity, and more across IT service and operations management. It includes a flexible, persona-based user interface and user experience that optimizes and maximizes productivity and efficiency.

"We continue to embed AI, analytics, and automation into new and existing offerings to help customers evolve their businesses with better intelligence and decision making so they can prioritize, predict, and act with confidence," said Margaret Lee, General Manager, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "With BMC Helix, we are empowering our customers to accelerate their journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise by continuously delivering high-performing digital experiences, personalized engagement, and uninterrupted service."

Innovations for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise

BMC Innovation Labs builds upon these BMC Helix offerings by bringing together customers, partners, and employees to accelerate the development of new capabilities and solutions. Incubated in the Innovation Labs, the BMC Helix Edge platform helps customers gain enterprise-wide visibility and actionable insights to manage their IoT/Edge infrastructure and enable next-generation digital business applications for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

The BMC Helix, BMC AMI, BMC Compuware, and Control-M portfolios continue to support the technology foundation for an agile, customer-centric, and insights-driven Autonomous Digital Enterprise with recent innovations that help customers:

Achieve a data-driven business by orchestrating application and data workflows from cloud to mainframe and everything in between;

Deliver a transcendent customer experience through an open AI-driven platform that joins enterprise service and operations management teams;

Embrace enterprise DevOps practices in mainframe environments to deliver and develop code faster;

Apply automation everywhere to reduce and potentially eliminate how long it takes to diagnose a problem through probable cause analysis; and

Employ adaptive cybersecurity by uniting mainframe security and IT Operations workflows to detect and respond more quickly to security threats.

Additional Resources

From IT to lines of business, learn how to run and reinvent service and operations with the BMC Helix solutions

how to run and reinvent service and operations with the BMC Helix solutions Explore the business value and efficiencies the BMC Helix solutions brings to organizations

Celebrate IT innovation and leadership with BMC, a winner of the 2021 US CIO 100 awards

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries. ©Copyright 2021 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Ana Gabriel

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bmc.com

