BMC Expands Executive Bench with new Chief Product Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced a new executive appointment with Ali Siddiqui joining as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

In the newly created CPO role, Siddiqui will have end-to-end responsibility for the BMC product portfolio strategy and development to spur ongoing innovation and ensure even greater customer value. As an Executive Leadership Team member, he will play a critical role in defining the future path for BMC.

"As an iconic tech company, I believe there is immense opportunity for BMC to partner with customers through the next few years of their digital transformation and beyond," said Ali Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer, BMC. "The breadth of the BMC portfolio and the value that it delivers today are just the starting point for shaping BMC's future offerings – and I'm very excited to be a part of that journey."

A seasoned technology leader, Siddiqui brings more than 30 years of industry experience managing, building, and growing successful software businesses, including roles managing business units with more than $2 billion in revenue.

Siddiqui most recently served as the head of AIOps and IT Ops for Broadcom's enterprise software division, and previously led the IT Ops division at CA Technologies. He has also held leadership roles at Cisco and Oracle, and earlier founded a company that provided real-time personalization for wireless carrier portals.

"At BMC we are focused on innovation and on partnering with our customers to reinvent their businesses as software-powered businesses," said Ayman Sayed, President and CEO, BMC. "Ali is an accomplished product leader with a solid track record of innovation, and he will help us immensely on this journey."

For additional resources and assets, please visit the BMC media library .

About BMC

BMC delivers software, services, and expertise to help more than 10,000 customers, including 92% of the Forbes Global 100, meet escalating digital demands and maximize IT innovation. From mainframe to mobile to multi-cloud and beyond, our solutions empower enterprises of every size and industry to run and reinvent their businesses with efficiency, security, and momentum for the future.

BMC, the BMC logo, and BMC's other product names are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates, are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2020 BMC Software, Inc.

Editorial contacts:

Sheila Watson

BMC

D: 713.918.8832

M: 713.294.6818

sheila_watson@bmc.com

SOURCE BMC

Related Links

http://www.bmc.com/

