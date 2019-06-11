BMC HealthNet/Mercy Alliance Partners with PatientWisdom, Inc. to Roll Out CommunityWisdom

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientWisdom, Inc. – the digital health company with a suite of solutions that transform the experience and delivery of care by listening to patients, providers, and community members – today announced that BMC HealthNet/Mercy Alliance will launch the CommunityWisdom solution to better understand community health needs in Springfield, MA. CommunityWisdom is a digital solution that uses open-ended questions to capture meaningful insights that will help Mercy's Medicaid ACO meet the region's unique patient care needs and address social challenges.

"To continue providing high-quality healthcare services and better serve our patient community, we're collaborating with PatientWisdom, Inc. to launch CommunityWisdom," said Carol A. Toro, RN, BSN, MHA, Regional Executive Director, Clinically Integrated Network at Trinity Health Of New England. "CommunityWisdom captures meaningful real-world insights that will enable BMC HealthNet/Mercy Alliance to make more informed decisions about what health programs to continue, what to stop or what to start, and ultimately to better understand how the community views the role of health care in Springfield."

CommunityWisdom's digital health offering allows healthcare organizations like BMC HealthNet/Mercy Alliance to more effectively address community health by highlighting the perspectives of its members, whether or not they are active patients. The mobile-responsive, web-based solution elicits people's thoughts about health issues, needs, and resources at both the individual and community level. The findings are analyzed and summarized as themes, sub-themes and, when relevant, sentiment to help health organizations develop or partner with programs that people will actually use.

"We are committed to helping BMC HealthNet/Mercy Alliance gain real-world insights so they can design care around the needs of people who live in the community," said Dr. Gregory Makoul, Founder and CEO of PatientWisdom, Inc. "The qualitative insights generated by CommunityWisdom are a powerful guide to addressing regional challenges and improving health outcomes."

Standard approaches to Community Health Needs Assessments and market intelligence typically focus on quantitative information and provide a relatively general view of the community. CommunityWisdom moves beyond these standard approaches to leverage qualitative insights that provide clear lines-of-sight into what matters to community members. This approach is critical for healthcare organizations that want to drive change via programs that people will value and use. For instance, results from CommunityWisdom guided major investment and programmatic decisions by OSF HealthCare, based in Peoria, IL.

About PatientWisdom, Inc.

PatientWisdom, Inc. developed a digital health platform that improves the experience and delivery of care by listening to the people involved – individually and at scale. The company is based in New Haven, CT and offers three powerful solutions: PatientWisdom makes it easy to understand what matters to patients ahead of clinical encounters to transform the patient experience; ProviderWisdom obtains real-world insights from clinicians and staff to enhance engagement, address burnout and streamline care; CommunityWisdom produces a deep view of the community to give health organizations clear lines-of-sight for developing or partnering with programs people will actually use. The Tech Tribune named PatientWisdom, Inc. one of the Best Tech Startups in 2018 and 2019, and PatientWisdom was named "Most-Patient Centered" and an Audience Favorite at the Health Tech StandOut! Competition during the 2018 Connected Health Conference.

About BMC HealthNet/Mercy Alliance

BMC HealthNet/Mercy Alliance is a joint-venture partnership bringing affordable insurance and excellence in medical care to the Springfield Community. Established in 2017 this partnership brings a positive impact to our community through the medical practice Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, Mercy Medical Center and Providence Behavioral Health along with a clinically integrated care team of Social Workers, Nurses and Community Health Workers.

About Mercy Medical Center

Mercy Medical Center has established itself as one of the leading providers of health care services in Western Massachusetts. In 2015, Mercy Medical Center became part of Trinity Health Of New England, an integrated health care delivery system that is a member of Trinity Health, Livonia, Michigan, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation serving communities in 22 states. Mercy Medical Center is a 182-bed acute care hospital in Springfield. Other facilities include, Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, located in Holyoke, licensed for 131 beds; Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, a comprehensive hospital-based rehabilitation center on the campus of Mercy Medical Center; Brightside for Families and Children, an outpatient service offering counseling and family support programs; and two outpatient opioid treatment programs. Visit us at www.mercycares.com for more information and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MercyCaresSpringfieldMA/.

