BMC Helix Delivers Industry-First End-to-End ITSM and ITOM Platform Powered by AI/ML

"Enterprises are experiencing a tech tsunami with trends like multi-cloud, multi-device (IoT), multi-channel, DevOps, AI/ML, and bots creating enormous complexities in their IT landscapes," said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Digital Service and Operations Management, BMC. "To help manage this complexity, we are converging ITSM and ITOM capabilities into a unified BMC Helix platform to deliver the next-gen service experience for the Autonomous Enterprise."

New Solutions Added: BMC Helix Remediate, BMC Helix Optimize, and BMC Helix Monitor

BMC Helix empowers IT and business users to eliminate silos, make better informed decisions, and future-proof the service and operations experience. With the addition of the ITOM portfolio, BMC has now added the BMC Helix Remediate, BMC Helix Optimize, and BMC Helix Monitor solutions to the BMC Helix suite, allowing customers to intelligently and automatically:

Discover unknown assets across multi-cloud and on-prem environments

Proactively and predictively monitor events, alerts, and anomalies

Uncover and remediate security vulnerabilities and secure systems

Optimize capacity and cost across the organization's multi-cloud landscape

Proactively provide an omni-channel service experience for the enterprise – from IT to line-of-business

Business Benefits Gained with BMC Helix:

With the most comprehensive set of choices available across multi-clouds, deployment options, AI/ML platforms, channels, and pricing, the BMC Helix offering provides:

Pervasive intelligence to see around the corners: Predictive analytics, AI/ML, and robotic process automation guarantee a secure, 360-degree intelligence environment

Unified platform with a common data model: A single view across the IT horizon delivers actionable insights that takes advantage of BMC's unrivaled experience in ITSM and ITOM

Consumer grade experience: Users can consume the services they need and where they need it with automated ease and efficiency and an omni-channel experience beyond web to Slack, chatbot, Skype, and more

"As enterprises continue to expand multi-cloud strategies that blend dedicated on-premises and/or hosted private cloud infrastructure with one or more public cloud services and providers, the need for a common control plane across these assets becomes important," said Mary Johnston Turner, Research VP, Cloud Management, IDC. "Enterprise technology buyers should begin planning now to develop the skills and invest in appropriate performance, analytics, and automation tools to optimize cloud system and service management of multiple clouds, container platforms, edge computing, and emerging functions and serverless architectures."

To learn more about the BMC Helix suite of solutions and how it delivers simpler, smarter, and more seamless experiences for IT service and operations visit here.

