BMC Helix Receives Highest Scores in ITSM Use Cases in Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Tools

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced BMC has received the highest scores in four out of five use cases in Gartner Inc.'s September 4, 2019 Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Tools for its BMC Helix ITSM v. 19.02.[1] The four use cases are Advanced-Maturity I&O, Advanced Digital Workplace ITSM, Intermediate-Maturity I&O, and Basic Digital Workplace ITSM.

In addition, Gartner recently released its 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools[2], where BMC is positioned as a Leader for the sixth consecutive year and positioned furthest on the completeness of vision axis this year.

BMC believes that its position in both Gartner reports highlights the company's continued focus on providing innovative ITSM solutions to enterprises.

"As demonstrated by our position in these Gartner reports, we believe we are continuing to innovate our BMC Helix suite to help our customers transform their service experience across IT and lines-of-business," said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Digital Service and Operations Management, BMC. "With BMC Helix, organizations gain competitive advantage by embracing cognitive automation technologies like AI/ML, chatbots, and robotic process automation, to proactively and predictively discover, monitor, service, remediate, optimize, and deliver omni-channel experiences to drive key business outcomes."

Complimentary copies of both the full Gartner 2019 Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Tools report and the 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools are available for download at the following websites: www.bmc.com/criticalcapabilities and www.bmc.com/magicquadrant.

BMC Helix Helps Enterprises Transform Service Experience

BMC continues to further its leadership in offering cognitive service management solutions to better help organizations solve modern business challenges. The company recently rolled out new innovations to BMC Helix including:

Improved Agent Experience with BMC Helix ITSM:

Cognitive Change Risk Recommendation and Problem Root Cause Analysis accelerates change management process for agents. In addition, Intelligent Swarming with Microsoft Teams drives faster incident and ticket resolutions using cognitive insights. Finally, Live Chat Workspace improves service by allowing agents and users to quickly and collaboratively resolve issues, as well as create incidents and work orders directly from the chat.

Enhanced End User Experience with BMC Helix Digital Workplace and BMC Helix Chatbot:

Users benefit from new capabilities such as integration with "MyStuff" through Digital Workplace, cognitive routing to live agents, and cognitive summarizations of case conversations and clarifications for helping with accuracy of responses.

Choice of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) Platform for BMC Helix Platform:

Customers can leverage Google TensorFlow or IBM Watson® as the AI/ML platform for cognitive capabilities.

To learn more about the BMC Helix suite of solutions, visit www.bmc.com/helix.

To learn more about customers using BMC Helix, visit this recent announcement.

