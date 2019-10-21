BMC Helix Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Service Management

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced that Forrester Research Inc. recognized the company as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2019 after evaluating the BMC Helix solution.

BMC received the highest scores possible in 16 of The Forrester Wave's criteria, including core service management, platform, technology management, and execution road map. In addition, the Forrester report stated that BMC Helix "is its next-generation ESM platform." It also cited machine learning, business workflows, and cloud-native IT service management (ITSM) as key differentiators in determining which providers lead the pack.

"We believe our position as a leader in this Forrester Wave shows our commitment to Enterprise Service Management and how we re extending our approach beyond IT to lines-of-business like HR, procurement, facilities, and others," said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Digital Service and Operations Management, BMC. "With BMC Helix, we are re-imagining the service experience by bringing consumer-like experiences to the enterprise through conversational AI and omni-channel experiences."

The Forrester Wave stated, "BMC Helix is a formidable ITSM platform, with superior features in all ITSM categories. This vendor's discovery module for its configuration management database (CMDB) is best-in-class. Intelligent service management capabilities are powerful and differentiating, including cognitive summarization of user request interactions; intelligent capabilities include the reuse of existing workflows for chatbot conversations."

The BMC Helix solution continues to deliver innovation and value to the broader enterprise. Key innovations include:

Extending service management beyond IT:

With shared services becoming a norm, service management has been extended to support all lines of business powered by cognitive automation through BMC Helix Business Workflows.

Enhanced end user experience:

BMC Helix Digital Workplace and BMC Helix Chatbot deliver intuitive conversational experiences for users beyond web to Slack, chatbot, SMS, and Skype.

Scale with low-code, no-code, pro-code platform:

BMC Helix Platform empowers business users to create and automate workflows and tailor applications to specific needs via low-code and pro-code capabilities.

Forrester Research employed a rigorous process to create The Forrester Wave. This report included an evaluation and review of the 15 most significant enterprise service management providers across 23 criteria.

To read The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2019 report, visit here.

To learn more about how the BMC Helix offering helps turn unknowns into insights that fuel capacity to know, scale, and grow, visit here.

About BMC

BMC delivers software, services, and expertise to help more than 10,000 customers, including 92% of the Forbes Global 100, meet escalating digital demands and maximize IT innovation. From mainframe to mobile to multi-cloud and beyond, our solutions empower enterprises of every size and industry to run and reinvent their businesses with efficiency, security, and momentum for the future.

BMC, the BMC logo, and BMC's other product names are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates, are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2019 BMC Software, Inc.

Editorial contacts:

Ana Gabriel

BMC

D: 408.546.1069

M: 510.219.6625

ana_gabriel@bmc.com

SOURCE BMC

Related Links

http://www.bmc.com

