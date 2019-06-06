BMC Helps IT Operations Accelerate Business Innovation with New Advanced Analytics and Automation

HOUSTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced the latest update to its TrueSight portfolio to help IT teams more easily adopt and extend the value of Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) throughout their organizations – both on-premises and in the cloud.

"Existing IT operations tools and processes cannot cope with the speed, data volume, and complexity of modern hybrid IT environments," said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "We are continually innovating our TrueSight portfolio to help cloud and IT operations teams to predictively monitor, auto-remediate, as well as optimize capacity, cost, and security of business services and applications – all while ensuring high performance levels, reducing risk, and driving cost efficiencies."

With BMC's TrueSight solutions, cloud and IT operations teams can deploy machine learning and advanced analytics along with automation. New capabilities include:

Advanced Event Analytics to speed root cause identification by 50%: Identifies patterns and abnormalities of events related to applications, enabling IT operations teams to continually optimize application performance.

Identifies patterns and abnormalities of events related to applications, enabling IT operations teams to continually optimize application performance. Business Service Views to proactively manage on-premises and cloud infrastructure usage, cost, and security for a business service: Prevents IT resource shortages that cause application failures or slowdowns and avoids over-provisioning, all while reducing infrastructure-related application failures.

Prevents IT resource shortages that cause application failures or slowdowns and avoids over-provisioning, all while reducing infrastructure-related application failures. Event-Driven Compliance for CloudOps: Automates policy-based governance of security whenever a change is made to reduce risk and integrates to change management workflows for better control and fully documented audit trails.

Automates policy-based governance of security whenever a change is made to reduce risk and integrates to change management workflows for better control and fully documented audit trails. Advanced Orchestration for automated event remediation to reduce MTTR by 50%: Deploys automated event remediation workflows with tight integration between AIOps processes for event triage and orchestration to speed mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) and optimize customer experience.

Deploys automated event remediation workflows with tight integration between AIOps processes for event triage and orchestration to speed mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) and optimize customer experience. Continuous Cost Optimization to reduce spend by 25%: Uses machine learning and automation to identify and address inefficiencies in IT infrastructure and cloud service usage, helping customers to reduce operational costs, optimize performance, and eliminate wasted spend.

Uses machine learning and automation to identify and address inefficiencies in IT infrastructure and cloud service usage, helping customers to reduce operational costs, optimize performance, and eliminate wasted spend. New Knowledge Modules: Includes support for Pivotal CloudFoundry, Kubernetes, SAP Hana, and Oracle Enterprise Database. Enables customers to easily consolidate infrastructure and app monitoring of many different technologies from a single console.

"We use TrueSight to holistically monitor and manage our complex and ever-changing IT environment," said Doug Greene, Senior Director of Production Operations at Cox Enterprises. "The new advanced analytics available in TrueSight Operations Management, especially the event noise reduction and automation, have the potential not only to make our IT staff more productive and efficient, but also to improve the service we deliver to our customers."

"While analytics is not new, it is a rapidly growing segment, and BMC has focused on some key differentiators," said Roy Illsey, Distinguished Analyst at Ovum. "Firstly, making the capacity planning capabilities an integrated part of the IT operational management tool kit. Secondly, integrating the security and governance capabilities into the solution so that SecOps can now become operational. Finally, extending the breath of the management into the cost optimization area, which is making IT operations more relevant to line of business customers. BMC has made TrueSight AIOps optimized for the demands of IT departments that must operate in a new digital economy."

Cloud and IT operations teams need to move to a predictive and proactive service model in order to respond more quickly, efficiently, and accurately. The TrueSight portfolio's new capabilities will help customers continue to support business innovation even as digital business requirements and infrastructures become more complex.

To register for a webinar on June 13 with BMC and Forrester on how AIOps can help IT teams address significant challenges and optimize processes, visit www.bmc.com/AIOpsWebinarBMC.

To learn more about BMC's AIOps solution, visit www.bmc.com/aiops.

To learn more about BMC's cloud security and cost management solution, visit www.bmc.com/cloudops.

In April, 2019, Forrester Research Inc. recognized BMC as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019. To read BMC's press release, visit here.

