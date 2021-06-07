BMC Honors Channel Partners of the Year

Nearly every enterprise worldwide accelerated their digital transformation efforts in 2020 as they hit the reset button on priorities, budgets, and timelines, making it now mandatory to be digitally competitive. Organizations learned they must embrace intelligent, tech-enabled systems to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE) that minimizes manual work to capitalize on human creativity, skills, and intellect to thrive during seismic changes.

The Partner of the Year awards recognize BMC's channel partners who are facilitating digital transformation and helping customers on their journey to an ADE. These partners have demonstrated excellence across BMC's partner community with year-over-year (YOY) growth, technical certifications, and deal registrations (DR).

During virtual partner forums by geography, BMC presented an award to each partner winner, including regional partners of the year and product category winners within Digital Business Automation (DBA) and Digital Service Operation and Management (DSOM). Honorees include:

"BMC's partner ecosystem is a driving force behind our commitment to provide open, scalable, modular IT management solutions to businesses on their unique journeys to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise," said Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer at BMC. "Many congratulations to all of the honorees and a massive thanks for their commitment to our shared success."

