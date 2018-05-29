HOUSTON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, will host a private conference call to discuss its Q4 FY2018 business with registered holders of the Company's 8.125% notes due 2021 and registered holders of the 9.000%/9.750% senior contingent cash pay notes due 2019 issued by Boxer Parent Company Inc., the ultimate parent of the Company, as well as certain other prospective and eligible investors. Interested parties may obtain further details from their IntraLinks account.
About BMC
BMC is a global leader in innovative software solutions that enable businesses to transform into digital enterprises for the ultimate competitive advantage. Our Digital Enterprise Management solutions are designed to make digital business fast, seamless, and optimized from mainframe to mobile to cloud and beyond. BMC digital IT transforms 92% of the Forbes Global 100 and serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide.
BMC – Bring IT to Life
BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and the BMC Software logo are the exclusive properties of BMC Software Inc., are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other BMC trademarks, service marks, and logos may be registered or pending registration in the U.S. or in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2018 BMC Software, Inc.
Investor Contacts:
Chet Fenner
David Kushner
Vice President
Senior Director
Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
713-918-1391
713-918-2129
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmc-hosts-private-briefing-for-eligible-investors-300655579.html
SOURCE BMC Software
