About BMC

BMC is a global leader in innovative software solutions that enable businesses to transform into digital enterprises for the ultimate competitive advantage. Our Digital Enterprise Management solutions are designed to make digital business fast, seamless, and optimized from mainframe to mobile to cloud and beyond. BMC digital IT transforms 92% of the Forbes Global 100 and serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide.

BMC – Bring IT to Life

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and the BMC Software logo are the exclusive properties of BMC Software Inc., are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other BMC trademarks, service marks, and logos may be registered or pending registration in the U.S. or in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2018 BMC Software, Inc.

Investor Contacts:

Chet Fenner David Kushner Vice President Senior Director Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Corporate Finance and Investor Relations 713-918-1391 713-918-2129 investor@bmc.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmc-hosts-private-briefing-for-eligible-investors-300655579.html

SOURCE BMC Software

Related Links

http://www.bmc.com

