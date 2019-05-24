BMC Hosts Private Briefing for Eligible Investors

HOUSTON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, will host a private conference call to discuss its Q4 FY2019 business with registered holders of the Company's 9.750% Senior Notes due 2026 and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026, as well as certain other prospective and eligible investors. Interested parties may obtain further details from their Venue account.

About BMC

BMC delivers software, services, and expertise to help more than 10,000 customers, including 92% of the Forbes Global 100, meet escalating digital demands and maximize IT innovation. From mainframe to mobile to multi-cloud and beyond, our solutions empower enterprises of every size and industry to run and reinvent their businesses with efficiency, security, and momentum for the future.

BMC, the BMC logo, and BMC's other product names are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates, are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2019 BMC Software, Inc.

Investor Contacts:





Chet Fenner David Kushner Vice President Senior Director Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Corporate Finance and Investor Relations 713-918-1391 713-918-2129 investor@bmc.com



SOURCE BMC

Related Links

http://www.bmc.com

