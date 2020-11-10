BMC Increases Global SaaS Delivery With AWS

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced that BMC Helix, an industry leading enterprise service and operations management suite of solutions, is now available on five additional AWS data centers - Canada, Germany, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia - to support every organization's journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

AWS data centers enable BMC customers to meet stringent security requirements and address critical local compliance regulations. AWS data centers also have extensive network availability, offer low latency, low packet loss, and high network quality.[1] As global customers increasingly adopt SaaS solutions, local specifications on performance, security, and reliability are critical for their organization's success.

"The expanded availability of BMC Helix solutions on AWS data centers enables customers to implement predictive IT service management on a secure and reliable cloud platform," says Ali Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer at BMC. "Our customers need innovative solutions that reduce risks during digital transformations, and above all else, solutions that help them address data compliance and local regulations."

Discussions on How to Facilitate Digital Transformation

The AWS Global Cloud Infrastructure is a secure, extensive, and reliable cloud platform. To prepare organizations worldwide for the integration of the BMC Helix solutions within the AWS Global Cloud Infrastructure, BMC and AWS will host a series of webinars to discuss the following topics:

Why updating service management matters to companies looking to digitally advance their organization

Security, reliability, and compliance

Digital evolution and the impact of cloud migrations

How BMC integrations with AWS are providing a transcendent customer experience

Webinar details can be found at the websites below:

