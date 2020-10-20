BMC Introduces New Technology for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today introduced BMC Helix Control-M, a SaaS application workflow orchestration solution built on BMC's leading Control-M product. The new SaaS offering provides a highly accessible, end-to-end, single view orchestration platform for application, file transfer, and data pipeline workflows. Built for development, IT operations, and business users, the BMC Helix Control-M solution delivers a unique, self-service automation experience for greater business agility and speed with integrated, deep production operations and governance capabilities. Along with recent innovations across the BMC portfolio, BMC Helix Control-M serves as the technology foundation for every Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE).

Elevate Business and IT with BMC Helix Control-M

BMC's Control-M is an industry leading solution for application and data workflow orchestration and a critical element of the ADE journey. Now available as a SaaS solution, BMC Helix Control-M continues the tradition of ensuring companies can drive their digital business application and services delivery by making it easy to define, schedule, manage, and monitor application workflows, ensuring visibility, reliability, and on-time, every-time production delivery.

"IDC's research shows that worldwide, 68% of enterprises are prioritizing automation to improve IT efficiency and speed up application delivery across cloud, data center, and edge systems. Traditional approaches to IT automation and orchestration are difficult to scale and hard to adapt as they typically rely on expert practitioners and technology-specific tools that are difficult to integrate across complex data and application workflows," explained Mary Johnston Turner, Research Vice President, Cloud Management, IDC. "SaaS-delivered automation helps to accelerate digital innovation by making it easier to extend a shared, consistent automation and orchestration control plane across developers, IT ops, and LOB teams. SaaS platforms can add new functionality more quickly and free internal IT teams from having to support backend systems."

The BMC Helix Control-M solution simplifies workflow complexity with a single, end-to-end enterprise view across complex, heterogeneous application, data, and infrastructure environments that are constantly changing – all delivered in a SaaS user experience for highly decentralized, self-service consumption. The solution integrates seamlessly into hybrid infrastructures and is hosted and delivered through AWS. It empowers a diverse set of users – from Dev to Ops and more – to confidently implement the cutting-edge digital products and services they need to achieve their business goals, without needing to rely on multiple siloed automation and orchestration tools to run their business applications.

A Technology Foundation for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise

With the latest BMC Helix and BMC AMI releases building on the strength of BMC's enterprise software portfolio, customers can start building their ADE foundation that delivers the agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights needed to support innovation and growth and allows them to thrive in a disruptive market. Customers can bring the five pillars of ADE – Transcendent Customer Experience, Automation Everywhere, Enterprise DevOps, Data-Driven Business, and Adaptive Cybersecurity – to life with:

Integrated IT service and operations management, adding intelligent automation and AI/ML for proactive resolution

Immersive customer experiences with Digital Assistant and the industry award-winning BMC Helix Chatbot solution

Addition of persistence layer with common data across SecOps, IT operations, IT service management, and beyond

Pre-built integrations across major third-party solutions that enable customers to work with their existing infrastructure

"Given the rate of change in today's world and how it will accelerate further as we move into the future, we must find solutions that allow us to run with the agility to react quickly, ensure customer centricity in every engagement, and leverage data and turn it into actionable insights – all to provide us with the freedom to reinvent our business for the future," said Ayman Sayed, President and CEO, BMC. "We are excited to prepare all of our customers for future opportunities and advance their journey as an Autonomous Digital Enterprise to help them stay competitive in an ever-shifting, disruptive world."

