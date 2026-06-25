BMC Joins SAP PartnerEdge Program, Strengthening Long-Standing Relationship

Designation as a Build partner helps accelerate joint customers' business transformations

HOUSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC Software, the automation company for the AI era, announced today that it has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge® program as a Build partner, helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and ensure critical SAP business processes run reliably at scale, end‑to‑end, and across hybrid and cloud environments. Additionally, the Control‑M solution from BMC is now available in the SAP Store, with SAP certification demonstrating that BMC consistently meets SAP's rigorous testing and interoperability standards, giving businesses confidence in the long‑term platform compatibility.

Control-M helps businesses using SAP solutions coordinate, monitor, and resolve issues across business processes running on S/4HANA, RISE with SAP, the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), cloud platforms, and external applications. By providing centralized visibility and SLA management, Control-M helps reduce operational risk and complexity for customers modernizing their SAP environments.

Control-M provides unified orchestration and monitoring of business-critical workflows across SAP and third-party systems with a single platform. Customers can benefit from improved operational reliability, reduced manual effort, and simplified management of hybrid and multi‑cloud operations, ensuring business outcomes are delivered on time.

Enterprise visibility into all workflows with Control-M

As enterprises increasingly run workloads based on SAP solutions alongside cloud applications, data pipelines, and third-party systems, achieving full visibility and control becomes critical. Control‑M connects these environments, transforming disconnected jobs into reliable, end-to-end business processes.

Available in the SAP Store, Control‑M and Control-M SaaS make it easier for businesses using SAP solutions to discover, procure, and deploy enterprise‑grade workflow orchestration for SAP landscapes.

BMC has a long-standing relationship with SAP beyond its participation in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, including SAP-certified integrations, joint customer engagements, and ongoing collaboration across SAP BTP and RISE with SAP environments.

"SAP is increasingly becoming a cornerstone within a much broader ecosystem that includes agents, multi-cloud services and hybrid environments," said Brian Jones, Global VP Strategic Partnerships, BMC. "What sets Control-M apart is its ability to provide a universal orchestration layer that helps enable SAP customers to reliably run business processes across SAP and third-party environments, allowing them to maintain continuity and reduce disruption while protecting their SAP investments."

Additional Resources:

Learn about the BMC and SAP collaboration here.

See Control-M and Control-M SaaS in the SAP Store here and here.

Explore the Control-M solution from BMC here.

Register here for the BMC and SAPinsider webinar on July 9, 2026 to learn more about how BMC can help with unified orchestration for SAP customers.

About BMC

BMC is the automation company for the AI era. 80% of the Forbes Global 100 trust BMC to automate and orchestrate the systems on which their businesses depend. Across cloud, mainframe, and hybrid environments, BMC enables enterprises to operate with AI‑driven speed, resilience, and governance at scale. When businesses run what cannot fail, they start with BMC first.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2026 BMC Software, Inc.

https://www.bmc.com/

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Editorial contact:

Sheila Watson

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.