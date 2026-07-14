BMC Brings Governed AI Agents to Enterprise Workflows and Mainframe Operations

New MCP capabilities securely connect AI agents to enterprise workflows and operational data, helping organizations move from insight to action with visibility, control, and resilience.

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC Software, the automation company for the AI era, today announced new capabilities that enable AI agents and assistants to securely access actionable intelligence and interact with enterprise workflows across mainframe, cloud, and hybrid environments.

AI at the enterprise level is no longer experimental—it's operational. Enterprises come to BMC first for trusted execution and reliability with innovations that are designed to scale across mainframe, cloud, and hybrid environments. These new offerings provide secure access and built-in governance, plus the visibility, context, and auditability that still allow for human control. Organizations can turn system data into action and bring AI-ready orchestration to the enterprise.

Organizations don't need more disconnected tools, more alerts, or more complexity. They need AI that understands business and operational context, helps teams make better decisions, and safely take action with confidence.

With these innovations, companies can reliably connect enterprise AI agents to workflows with built‑in governance while scaling automation across hybrid environments. Mainframe teams can move from information to intelligence, from manual effort to automation, and from limited visibility to a more complete view of their environment.

Connecting AI agents via Model Context Protocol capabilities

New Model Context Protocol innovations allow organizations to connect AI agents to production workflows and live operational data while maintaining the governance, visibility, policy controls, and human oversight required for mission-critical operations.

Harness intelligence across the mainframe environment : Building upon BMC's long-term vision for the future of AI in mainframe transformation, BMC AMI Assistant has expanded to include a Model Context Protocol (MCP)-enabled client. Customers can securely access their institutional knowledge and live operational data across different IT teams, providing operational context and guidance to improve decision-making. This also empowers database administrators to surface live operational data from BMC AMI Ops within the BMC AMI Command Center for Db2.

: Building upon BMC's long-term vision for the future of AI in mainframe transformation, BMC AMI Assistant has expanded to include a Model Context Protocol (MCP)-enabled client. Customers can securely access their institutional knowledge and live operational data across different IT teams, providing operational context and guidance to improve decision-making. This also empowers database administrators to surface live operational data from BMC AMI Ops within the BMC AMI Command Center for Db2. Enable AI agents to securely interact with workflows: Through a Control-M MCP server, organizations can enable AI agents and assistants to securely interact with Control-M workflows. Users can trigger, monitor, and investigate production processes while operating within enterprise-grade governance, visibility, and policy controls.

Strengthen resilience, compliance, and automation at scale

Accelerate compliance audits: The Control-M Archive Service has expanded to support both Control-M self-hosted and Control-M SaaS environments. The service provides stronger compliance with cloud-based archiving, centralized change management with ITSM integration, and enterprise-scale workflow history to help accelerate auditing, troubleshooting, and compliance tracking.

The Control-M Archive Service has expanded to support both Control-M self-hosted and Control-M SaaS environments. The service provides stronger compliance with cloud-based archiving, centralized change management with ITSM integration, and enterprise-scale workflow history to help accelerate auditing, troubleshooting, and compliance tracking. Automate faster across hybrid environments: The Control-M solution continues to build its portfolio with new cloud and data integrations, making it easier for organizations to orchestrate AI agents and AI-powered tasks alongside data pipelines, applications, and operational workflows. The most recent integrations include AWS RDS, Oracle Data Transform, SAP CPI, Azure VMSS, Azure AI Foundry, and Dataiku.

Turn mainframe data into actionable intelligence

Audit-ready compliance for mission-critical applications: With BMC AMI DevX Code Pipeline, common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) along with affected applications are identified quickly via a software bill of materials (SBOM) from directly within the CI/CD pipeline. Acting as an ingredient label, security and audit teams get component visibility, allowing developers to keep shipping code.

With BMC AMI DevX Code Pipeline, common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) along with affected applications are identified quickly via a software bill of materials (SBOM) from directly within the CI/CD pipeline. Acting as an ingredient label, security and audit teams get component visibility, allowing developers to keep shipping code. Increase resilience of systems that cannot fail: New AI-driven, context-aware analytic alarms within BMC AMI Ops Monitoring detect meaningful changes in system behavior – not noise. AMI Ops brings full-stack visibility across z/OS systems and containerized zCX workloads in one integrated view.

New AI-driven, context-aware analytic alarms within BMC AMI Ops Monitoring detect meaningful changes in system behavior – not noise. AMI Ops brings full-stack visibility across z/OS systems and containerized zCX workloads in one integrated view. Transform mainframe data management by moving data into object storage: New BMC AMI Cloud data mover functionality scales full-volume backups faster, even as data volumes continue to grow.

"AI creates enterprise value only when it can understand operational context and take action within the guardrails the business requires," said Ram Chakravarti, chief technology officer at BMC. "By bringing MCP capabilities to BMC AMI Assistant and Control-M, we are enabling AI agents to work securely with live operational data and production workflows while preserving governance, visibility, and human control. When organizations come to BMC first, their outcomes are reliable, governed, explainable, and in sync, so digital business can move faster without losing control."

Additional Resources:

Learn more about recently introduced Control-M innovations here.

Find additional details on new mainframe features and capabilities here.

Register for BMC's virtual AI Readiness Workshops.

Read about the latest awards and recognitions for BMC AMI and Control-M here.

About BMC

BMC is the automation company for the AI era. 80% of the Forbes Global 100 trust BMC to automate and orchestrate the systems on which their businesses depend. Across cloud, mainframe, and hybrid environments, BMC enables enterprises to operate with AI‑driven speed, resilience, and governance at scale. When businesses run what cannot fail, they start with BMC first.

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©Copyright 2026 BMC Software, Inc.

https://www.bmc.com/

Editorial contact:

Sheila Watson

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.