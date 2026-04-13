BMC Celebrates 2026 Solution Provider Partners of the Year

BMC collaborates with partners globally to provide customers with market-leading solutions

HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC Software, the automation company for the AI era, today recognized the 2026 Solution Provider Partner of the Year award winners at the company's recent Sales Kickoff in Las Vegas. Enterprises come to BMC first when trust and reliability are essential. The BMC partner ecosystem plays a critical role in the success of the company and its shared customers, and partners will continue to be an integral part of the company's success plan.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC)

The BMC Solution Provider Partner awards celebrate partners who demonstrate leadership in collaborating with BMC to drive innovation and transformation for customers. Award winners showcase excellence across the partner community through consistent growth and technical certifications.

BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Providers across the world are recognized across various categories, including overall channel and technology Partners of the Year, plus regional and category awards for Partner of the Year. Winners include:

Technology Partner of the Year: AWS

AWS is recognized for the transformative impact it gives BMC to help customers modernize, innovate, and accelerate their cloud journeys. From enabling large-scale SaaS transformation to advancing ecosystem collaboration and unlocking new growth opportunities, the two companies' strategic partnership continues to create powerful outcomes for customers and raise the standard for innovation across the industry.

Channel Partner of the Year: VBT Software

VBT Software is recognized for nearly three decades of partnership excellence and the meaningful business outcomes BMC and VBT continue to drive together for customers around the world. Through global expansion, co-innovation across BMC solutions, and a shared commitment to customer success, VBT has played a pivotal role in helping BMC accelerate growth and deliver lasting value across markets.

Asia Pacific (APAC):

APAC Partner of the Year: Beijing Rongmao Zhuhua Information Technology Co., Ltd

APAC Orchestration & Automation Partner of the Year: VPMA Group PTY LTD

APAC Transformational Partner of the Year: Integrated Global Solutions Limited

APAC Distributor Partner of the Year: CoSprings System & Security Corporation

APAC Delivery Partner of the Year: PCCW Digital Solutions Limited

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA):

Latin America (LATAM):

North America (NA):

Americas:

Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year: Four LLC

BMC Solution Provider Program

BMC's robust partner ecosystem includes more than 650 organizations, which also covers distributors and resellers, and extends the reach of BMC solutions and increases their value to our mutual customers. The company continues to transform its partner landscape to create a robust set of collaborations covering a modern network of product integration, market influence, hyper-scaler and marketplace alliances, vertical partners, global outsourcers and integrators, resellers and distributors, and OEM relationships.

"Our partners are a powerful force in helping customers modernize and innovate with confidence," said Paul Cant, chief revenue officer at BMC. "Together, we're unlocking new value, accelerating growth, and driving transformation at scale around the world."

The BMC award program follows recent prestigious honors that BMC received from CRN, including a 5-star rating in the 2026 Partner Program guide for the 20th consecutive year and recognition in the 2026 Channel Chief list.

Additional Resources:

Become a BMC Partner here

About BMC

BMC is the automation company for the AI era. 80% of the Forbes Global 100 trust BMC to automate and orchestrate the systems on which their businesses depend. Across cloud, mainframe, and hybrid environments, BMC enables enterprises to operate with AI‑driven speed, resilience, and governance at scale. When businesses run what cannot fail, they start with BMC first.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2026 BMC Software, Inc.

https://www.bmc.com/

Editorial contact:

Sheila Watson

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.