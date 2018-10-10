BMC Modernizes the Mainframe with Automated Mainframe Intelligence

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced BMC AMI, automated mainframe intelligence solutions that will deliver higher performing, self-managing mainframe environments to meet the growing demands created by digital business growth. Extending BMC's leadership in mainframe innovation, BMC AMI solutions combine built-in domain expertise, machine learning, intelligent automation, and predictive analytics to help enterprises automatically manage, diagnose, heal, secure, and optimize mainframe processes.

"Enterprise IT teams are experiencing complexity at an accelerating rate, and data and transaction volumes are exploding – all while trying to manage a changing workforce, close the skills gap, and optimize costs," said Bill Miller, President of ZSolutions at BMC. "With AMI, we are freeing up IT staff to work on high-value initiatives by removing manual processes through intelligent automation. BMC AMI will automatically analyze dozens of KPIs and millions of metrics a day, and proactively identify, predict, and fix problems before they become an issue."

According to Gartner, by 2020, thirty percent of data centers that fail to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning effectively in support of enterprise business will cease to be operationally and economically viable.1 The BMC AMI solutions enhance mainframe systems through intelligent automation by predicting outages before they occur, solving performance degradations, and mitigating cost increases.

With BMC AMI, customers benefit from BMC's expertise in collecting deep and broad z/OS® operational metrics from a variety of industry data sources, built-in world-class domain expertise, and multivariate analysis. The new offerings include:

BMC AMI Autonomous Solutions enable IT operations to automatically anticipate and repair performance degradations and disruptive outages before they occur, without manual intervention. This set of intelligent, integrated solutions extends to BMC AMI for Security Management, BMC AMI for DevOps, BMC AMI for Performance and Availability Management, and BMC AMI Cost and Capacity Management.

enable IT operations to automatically anticipate and repair performance degradations and disruptive outages before they occur, without manual intervention. This set of intelligent, integrated solutions extends to BMC AMI for Security Management, BMC AMI for DevOps, BMC AMI for Performance and Availability Management, and BMC AMI Cost and Capacity Management. BMC AMI Enterprise Connectors connect business-critical data from the mainframe to the entire enterprise and simplify the enterprise-wide management of business applications. These offer a truly holistic view of enterprise data by streaming mainframe metrics and related information in real-time to a variety of data receivers, including leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions such as Splunk, IBM® QRadar®, ArcSight, LogRhythm, McAfee Enterprise Security Manager, and others. The BMC AMI Data Extractor for IMS solution is available now, and additional solutions will be available early in 2019.

"BMC has been instrumental in helping us grow our business, deliver innovative solutions, and increase customer satisfaction, all while ensuring costs are kept at optimal levels," said Gregg Kimbrough, Senior Manager Hosting Services, Thrivent Financial. "We look forward to seeing how AMI will help us move closer to achieving a self-managing mainframe so that we can continue to keep up with the demands of today's digital business."

Earlier this month, BMC announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire assets of CorreLog, Inc., which provides real-time security management to mainframe customers. The announcement furthers BMC's commitment to the security space, expanding the data connectors that are available to clients and accelerating BMC AMI for security offerings.

