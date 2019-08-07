BMC Named A Leader in Infrastructure Automation Platforms by Independent Research Firm

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced that Forrester Research Inc. recognized the company as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Platforms, Q3 2019. According to the Forrester Wave, "BMC Software provides the most functionality of all the solutions we evaluated."

BMC received the highest scores possible in the governance and monitoring, integrations, and planned enhancements criteria. In addition, the Forrester Wave stated, "BMC Software excelled in nearly all parts of the current offering portion of our evaluation, showing off advanced automation across myriad types of infrastructure. The solution was especially good at analytics, reporting, and compliance."

"We believe that our position as a leader in this Forrester Wave is a testament to how we are effectively providing customers with an end-to-end automated solution that helps them prioritize and remediate threats across on-premise, IaaS, and SaaS environments, based on potential impact to the organization," said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Digital Service and Operations Management, BMC. "We have the ability to automatically discover, service, and remediate for a complete solution that helps our customers gain improved visibility into the devices that need to be managed, eliminate blind spots, automate change management, lower costs, and reduce security risks."

Forrester Research employed a rigorous process to create the Forrester Wave. This report included an evaluation and review of the 11 most significant infrastructure automation platform providers across 31 criteria.

To read the Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Platforms, Q3 2019 report, visit here. The report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

To learn more about the BMC solutions evaluated in this report and how they can automate problem resolution from initial discovery to closure, using integrated, closed-loop change and configuration management visit www.bmc.com/truesight and www.bmc.com/helix.

About BMC

BMC delivers software, services, and expertise to help more than 10,000 customers, including 92% of the Forbes Global 100, meet escalating digital demands and maximize IT innovation. From mainframe to mobile to multi-cloud and beyond, our solutions empower enterprises of every size and industry to run and reinvent their businesses with efficiency, security, and momentum for the future.

