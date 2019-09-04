BMC Positioned as a Leader for the Sixth Consecutive Year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned BMC as a Leader for the sixth consecutive year in its August 29, 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools.[1] BMC has been recognized furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant for its BMC Helix ITSM.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report is available for download at www.bmc.com/magicquadrant.

"We are extremely pleased to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader for the sixth consecutive year, and for being positioned the furthest in completeness of vision," said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Digital Service and Operations Management, BMC. "In our view, this report validates our commitment to innovate our Service Management portfolio and help customers transform with BMC Helix as their platform. The BMC Helix suite of solutions extends our already industry-leading Service Management capabilities with unique cognitive intelligence and a flexible microservices-based architecture. We look forward to continuing to help our customers proactively and predictively discover, monitor, service, remediate, optimize, and deliver omni-channel experiences for IT and lines-of-business."

To learn more about the BMC Helix suite of solutions and how it is empowering organizations to drive efficiencies, speed, and innovation, visit www.bmc.com/helix.

[1]Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools," by Rich Doheny, Chris Matchett, Siddharth Shetty, August 29, 2019. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for IT Service Support Management Tools.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BMC

BMC delivers software, services, and expertise to help more than 10,000 customers, including 92% of the Forbes Global 100, meet escalating digital demands and maximize IT innovation. From mainframe to mobile to multi-cloud and beyond, our solutions empower enterprises of every size and industry to run and reinvent their businesses with efficiency, security, and momentum for the future.

BMC, the BMC logo, and BMC's other product names are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates, are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2019 BMC Software, Inc.

Editorial contacts:

Ana Gabriel

BMC

D: 408.546.1069

M: 510.219.6625

ana_gabriel@bmc.com

SOURCE BMC