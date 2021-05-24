BMC Protect Acquires 360 Medical Supply

BRISBANE, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC Protect, the new name for Bay Medical Company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 360 Medical Supply, a specialty distributor of medical supplies for the healthcare space. BMC Protect is a leading manufacturer of infection control products.

BMC Protect President and CEO, David Dorris, PhD, commented, "We are excited to carry on the tradition of great service established by 360 Medical Supply. This transaction expands BMC Protect's product and customer base, allowing us to gain deeper penetration particularly into the post-acute market segment."

360 Medical Supply has achieved a reputation of great service, high quality products, and reliability. BMC Protect will add more products and services to the 360 Medical Supply customers.

With the effects of the pandemic raising the visibility and highlighting the importance of infection prevention and control, BMC Protect has become an industry ally by guiding customers to the right product for the right use. The broad portfolio of products is manufactured to rigorous industry standards and delivers a high degree of predictability. The company builds on its expertise in infection control and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) through a scientific advisory board that includes leading experts in Infectious Disease, Industrial Hygiene, and Infection Control providing businesses with education and resources.

BMC Protect™ is the new name for Bay Medical Company, which was founded in the San Francisco Bay Area over 25 years ago. The company provides high quality products and exceptional levels of service to our customers. As Bay Medical grew outside of the Bay Area, we needed a new name that reinforced our heritage and mission to help prevent the spread of infection by providing the right PPE and infection control products for the right situation. BMC Protect embodies our values and mission to protect people in both healthcare and non-healthcare settings. As BMC Protect, we are still committed to providing all our customers with the products and services they need to stay safe. www.BMCProtect.com

