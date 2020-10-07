BMC Receives Industry's First PinkVERIFY™ ITIL 4® Certification for BMC Helix ITSM

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that the BMC Helix ITSM solution is the first in the industry to pass the newly announced PinkVERIFY™ ITIL 4® assessment. In addition to meeting 100% of the PinkVERIFY ITIL 4 requirements for general, core, and integration suitability, BMC recently introduced an extensible user interface (UI)/user experience (UX) approach to BMC Helix ITSM to incorporate and release a comprehensive blueprint for process governance and auditing.

For over 20 years, the PinkVERIFY assessment has been utilized to verify and test ITIL compatibility. An accredited Pink Elephant IT Management Consultant tested and granted BMC Helix ITSM the ITIL 4 certification across these five core ITIL 4 categories: Change Enablement, Incident Management, Knowledge Management, Problem Management, and Service Request Management.





"PinkVERIFY is the industry's recognized IT service management tool certification that helps IT practitioners determine which toolsets align with ITIL processes, workflows, functionality, and terminology specifications," said David Ratcliffe, President of Pink Elephant. "BMC has always been an industry ITSM and ITIL leader, and we are very pleased to announce BMC Helix ITSM is the first ITIL v4 PinkVERIFY 2020 certified solution."

"ITIL is very powerful and if you implement it, you can get some amazing results with automation," said Trung Quach, IT Infrastructure and Operations Senior Director at Videotron. "Our investment in processes, combined with BMC Helix, enables us to automate and orchestrate across the enterprise to drive faster efficiencies, high ROI and increase employee satisfaction."

ITIL 4 recognizes the focus of modern IT organizations on digital transformation, customer experience, and the drive for service excellence. The framework is designed to offer practical guidance to any organization looking to understand how to adopt and apply a best practice mindset and approach to their IT Service Management (ITSM) capabilities.

"The ITIL 4 certification showcases the modern capabilities, scalability, and flexibility of the BMC Helix ITSM solution to deliver industry-leading service management," said Ali Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer at BMC. "Powered by 360-degree pervasive intelligence, BMC Helix delivers the agility, customer-centricity, and actionable insights needed for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise."

BMC continues to enhance the BMC Helix ITSM solution with a new extensible, next generation UI to provide an even more enhanced persona-based user experience UX, as well as improved seamless collaboration capabilities to help lower mean time to repair (MTTR). It is part of the broader BMC Helix solution set delivering end-to-end, modern capabilities, compelling experiences, and service and operations management excellence. With BMC Helix, organizations can discover, monitor, service, remediate, and optimize their entire enterprise.

