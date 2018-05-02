BMC Recognized as One of America's Best Employers for Third Consecutive Year by Forbes

BMC's mission is to deliver a productive, modern, and fun working environment using cutting-edge technologies, so all employees are empowered to succeed in their role, have easy access to the info and tools they need, can work anywhere, help advance the business, and be fully immersed in BMC's culture and brand. The new myBMC tool provides a consumerized work experience continuing BMC's leadership position in the digital workplace with flexibility, personalization, social tools, and digital resources to help all employees excel in their jobs while making life easier.

"The people and culture of BMC make this company exceptional," said Monika Fahlbusch, chief employee experience officer at BMC. "At BMC, we work to empower our employees so they can dream bigger, work smarter, and live happier. We achieve this by placing our employees first – at the center of every experience and everything we do. This is how we transform work, by creating an innovative workplace that resonates with and is meaningful to each employee. This recognition is validation of our success, and we're thrilled to be included for the third consecutive year."

Forbes compiled the list of 500 businesses after surveying more than 30,000 U.S. workers on their attitudes toward their employers. The employees surveyed by Forbes were contacted anonymously online without the involvement of BMC, and the results are representative of the U.S. workforce by gender, age, region, education, and ethnicity. The final list includes the top employers from 25 industries where employees report feeling inspired, safe, and empowered. BMC shares the mid-size category with Boston Consulting Group, New Balance, TripAdvisor, and others.

