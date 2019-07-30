BMC Reinvents Application Development with Automated Mainframe Intelligence

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced the BMC AMI DevOps for Db2 solution, which is designed to accelerate the delivery of new and updated applications to the market. The solution easily integrates with the Jenkins Pipeline suite of plug ins to provide an automated and efficient way of receiving, evaluating, and implementing Db2® schema changes as part of an application update.

"Companies must create and update applications faster than ever in order to compete in today's digital world," said Bill Miller, President of ZSolutions at BMC. "BMC AMI DevOps for Db2 speeds up application releases by intelligently automating Db2 schema changes. Using this solution, our clients will become more agile, and they will run faster and deliver applications more quickly and more effectively."

The BMC AMI DevOps for Db2 solution delivers the speed of deployment demanded by application development teams, without abandoning the safeguards required to maintain stability and availability on the Db2 database. This ensures that applications remain reliable and available, even as the business gains agility. In addition, BMC AMI DevOps for Db2 integrates with Jenkins, an application development orchestration tool, to automatically research and determine database schema change requirements, to streamline the review and approval process, and to safely implement the database schema changes, making development and operations teams more efficient and agile.

"Being integrated into the development process with BMC AMI DevOps for Db2 enables us to all share in the responsibility of moving changes toward production. We are working as a unified team now, and it helps us react to market evolutions faster," said Steven Goedertier, Database Administrator, Colruyt Group.

Automated mainframe intelligence (AMI), which is policy driven, enforces database schema best practices. It also helps mitigate the loss of expertise that results from a retiring or inexperienced workforce, enabling organizations to become more efficient in dealing with mainframe-related issues.

The BMC AMI DevOps for Db2 solution is the newest addition to BMC's AMI offerings, which combines built-in domain expertise, machine learning, intelligent automation, and predictive analytics to help enterprises automatically manage, diagnose, heal, secure, and optimize mainframe processes. BMC AMI for Security is another AMI offering. It enables users to automatically monitor mainframe systems and data to help detect and respond to security incidents.

To learn how to bring the mainframe into agile processes with BMC AMI DevOps for Db2, visit BMC at DevOps World/Jenkins World from August 12-15 by registering at cloudbees.com/devops-world

To learn more about the BMC AMI DevOps for Db2 solution, register for the webinar "DevOps and Database Change Management for Db2 for z/OS" on August 13 at bit.ly/32L4JeH

To learn more about BMC's AMI solutions, visit www.bmc.com/ami

