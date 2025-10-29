BMC Selected as Overall Leader for Workload Automation in Industry Report

Control-M from BMC earns recognition as Overall Highest Performer, Value Leader, and Excellence in Mission-Critical Orchestration

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, today announced that the Control-M platform has been awarded the overall highest score for the eighth consecutive time in the 2025 EMA Radar™ Report for Workload Automation (WLA) and Orchestration, a recognition it has held since 2010. A complimentary copy of the report is available for download here.

BMC's Control-M platform, available as SaaS and self-hosted, allows customers to jumpstart and scale their automation efforts, and take advantage of the scalability and reliability that only Control-M can deliver with 30 years of innovation.

"BMC is leaning heavily into its 'orchestrator of orchestrators' strategy, positioning Control-M as the central orchestration fabric for enterprise IT—coordinating automation across ERP, observability, service operations, DevOps, and AI-driven systems," said Dan Twing, president and COO at EMA.

According to the report, "BMC earns EMA's recognition for Excellence in Mission-Critical Orchestration underscoring Control-M's mastery of orchestrating critical business applications and modern AI/ML pipelines across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The report also highlights Control-M's strong market leadership as "one of the most established platforms in the market" and it "combines decades of workload automation maturity with a modern, API-first architecture that spans data pipelines, cloud-native services, and DevOps toolchains."

As one of the most established platforms, Control-M blends decades of automation expertise with a modern, API-first architecture that powers data, cloud-native, and DevOps workflows.

Additional highlights in the report include:

BMC's Control-M solution provides a unified view that combines SaaS and on-premises environments, giving customers holistic visibility across hybrid deployments. DataOps and Pipeline Orchestration – The Control-M solution serves as an "orchestrator of orchestrators" extending beyond workload scheduling into ERP systems, DevOps pipelines, data platforms, and service management tools. This includes integrations with Snowflake, Databricks, Azure Data Factory, Airflow, Amazon EMR, and more, along with a Python client that allows pipelines to be scripted, tested, and versioned.

"As enterprises embrace AI and hybrid cloud strategies, Control-M stands out as the orchestration fabric that connects it all," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, senior vice president and general manager for Digital Business Automation at BMC. "This recognition highlights our innovation in agentic AI, workflow intelligence, and seamless integration across ERP, DevOps, and data platforms. Control-M enables our customers to automate with confidence, scale with precision, and innovate without compromise."

The Control-M solution's continued recognition by EMA reinforces its role as a leader in enterprise orchestration. As the platform continues to evolve to meet the demands of hybrid environments and agentic AI, Control-M remains committed to simplifying complexity and enabling the future of intelligent, scalable automation.

