BMC Selected as Overall Leader for Workload Automation in the 2023 Enterprise Management Associates Radar Report

News provided by

BMC Software, Inc.

12 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Control-M "maintains its Value Leader status, showcasing robust capabilities in the realm of application workflow orchestration," says industry assessment

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that the Control-M platform has been awarded the overall highest score for the seventh consecutive time in the 2023 EMA RadarReport for Workload Automation (WLA) and Orchestration, a recognition it has held since 2010. The BMC Helix Control-M SaaS offering is also recognized.

"Control-M and BMC Helix Control-M offer an innovative method for orchestrating data pipelines for more flexible and effective business operations," said Dan Twing, president and COO at EMA. "BMC's capability to orchestrate end-to-end workflows across various hybrid and multi-cloud systems is a crucial strength."

According to the report, "BMC brings an innovative and efficient approach to data pipeline orchestration. Its standout feature lies in its seamless extension across diverse cloud environments, enabling end-to-end workflow management with a focus on timely execution."

Highlights noted in the report include:

  • Seamless orchestration of application and data workflows across on-premises, public, and private clouds ensures organizations consistently meet SLA deadlines for business services.
  • Control-M and BMC Helix Control-M facilitate the creation, integration, and automation of data pipelines across platforms, offering a wide array of out-of-the-box integrations that simplify data transfers in the context of data pipelines.
  • By adopting a Jobs-as-Code strategy, these platforms integrate into the DevOps toolchain, promoting collaboration and adaptability.
  • The self-hosted and SaaS offerings maintain operational standards and provide self-service interfaces across various teams, fostering innovation throughout the organization, and in turn expediting the development and deployment of workflows.

"It was a tremendous honor to be recognized as the highest-scoring solution once again in this year's Workload Automation Radar report," said Gur Steif, president, Digital Business Automation at BMC. "We remain fully committed to helping our customers deliver on their business modernization initiatives across an ever-growing ecosystem of applications, data sources, and infrastructures."

Additional Resources

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2023 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent
www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:
Asma Ali
BMC
[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

Also from this source

BMC Is First to Embed GPT Across AI-Driven Service and Operations Management Portfolio

BMC Is First to Embed GPT Across AI-Driven Service and Operations Management Portfolio

BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the expansion of its generative AI capabilities,...
BMC Simplifies Application and Data Workflow Orchestration with New Cloud and Data Integrations

BMC Simplifies Application and Data Workflow Orchestration with New Cloud and Data Integrations

BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced additional new integrations for the Control-M...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.