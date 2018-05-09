BMC Solutions Minimize Risk and Cost of Deploying Technology, Approved for Department of Homeland Security's CDM Program

Federal agencies continue to navigate how to adopt the government-wide cloud-first policy while addressing the budget, procurement, and security complexity of migrating to the cloud. With these new authorizations, federal agencies can feel confident that they are utilizing BMC solutions that are perfectly matched and authorized to meet the needs of government agencies moving to the cloud.

"BMC has more than 25 years of history in the federal IT space and has earned the status of a trusted partner for public sector customers navigating their digital transformation," said Kevin Orr, vice president, federal at BMC. "Focused on providing industry-leading technology to federal agencies, we share our customers' commitment to ensuring that government networks become and remain available, secure, and mission-ready."

Managing a seamless and secure federal IT enterprise

Numerous BMC solutions have been added to the CDM program's approved products list (APL) and will soon be added to the CDM Tools Special Item Number (SIN) for the GSA IT Schedule 70. BMC solutions include BladeLogic Threat Director, BladeLogic Server Automation, BladeLogic Network Automation, BladeLogic Database Automation, Decision Support, and BMC Atrium Orchestrator. BMC's inclusion in the CDM program gives federal civilian government agencies the ability to leverage special funding to purchase products that expand the governance, oversight, and security of critical networks and computing environments.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the CDM program is a dynamic approach to fortifying the cybersecurity of government networks and systems. It provides federal departments and agencies with capabilities and tools that identify cybersecurity risks on an ongoing basis, prioritizes these risks based on potential impacts, and enables cybersecurity personnel to mitigate the most significant problems first.

BMC's Remedy OnDemand for Public Sector solution has also been recertified and expanded for the FedRAMP program, providing federal agencies with an authorized solution for service management and cloud security that supports their digital transformation journey.

FedRAMP compliance is a critical requirement for government agencies looking to utilize cloud resources. Building off its initial certification in 2016, the latest version of Remedy OnDemand has now earned the federal authorization for cloud security. Additional Remedy components and ITSM applications have also achieved certifications, including the BMC Digital Workplace solution, Remedy Smart IT user interface, Remedy Smart Reporting report writer, and Remedy Single Sign-On authentication service.

A powerful SaaS-based IT service management solution that runs on the FedRAMP-authorized Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, Remedy OnDemand helps government agencies lower service costs and increase agility. It provides all the benefits of the industry-leading Remedy suite in a cloud-based solution with anytime, anywhere access to self-service service desk, change and release management, and asset and service level management tools.

"Many of our customers have unique compliance needs when it comes to cloud computing, and we're pleased that so many independent software providers like BMC are making their FedRAMP-certified products available to that customer set through AWS," said David Levy, vice president of US government at Amazon Web Services, Inc.

During its annual BMC Federal Exchange in Washington D.C. today, BMC is bringing together government leaders and experts to discuss how government agencies can migrate to the cloud and successfully accelerate the digital transformation journey in a multi-cloud environment, and share more details regarding these federal authorizations.

To learn more about how BMC is enabling digital transformation in the public sector, visit https://www.bmc.com/it-solutions/industry-public-sector.html

To learn more about BMC's solutions and the FedRAMP compliance, visit: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/#/product/bmc-remedy-fed-saas-bmc-remedy-ondemand-for-public-sector?sort=productName

