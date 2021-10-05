BMC Survey Reveals Mainframe Instrumental in Driving Digital Innovation and Growth

The survey finds leading organizations are investing in the mainframe, innovating with DevOps, and integrating systems and teams to drive digital transformation. BMC's latest offerings help companies address these priorities and more with enhancements that emphasize software quality to reduce risk, detect the causes of performance issues faster, and automate complex issues like compliance.

Champions Drive Mainframe Innovation for Business Growth

After surveying more than 1,300 executives and technical professionals globally, it is clear the mainframe will continue to be instrumental in powering digital businesses in an unpredictable world. Among the findings:

92% see the mainframe as a platform for long-term growth and new workloads.

86% of extra-large shops expect MIPS to grow while 72% of them have more than half their data on the mainframe.

66% of respondents are mainframe champions investing in new technologies such as AIOps and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), innovating to meet rising digital demands with DevOps, and integrating the mainframe into enterprise IT.

19% of respondents are mainframe laggards keeping their investment flat; they derive less value in new technologies on the platform and report relatively modest growth in mainframe data and apps.

Shift-Left Automated Testing Enables Faster Delivery with Better Quality

Organizations are moving quickly to keep pace with the rising demand for new applications and services that deliver a better customer experience for internal and external users. According to the survey:

39% of respondents cite application modernization as a top priority.

88% of champions want to update applications with greater frequency, and 40% update every week or every other week.

43% of champions want to improve application quality with DevOps.

80% of champions yield value from their mainframe DevOps adoption within a year or less.

In response to these demands and respondents citing test automation as a necessary capability, BMC has expanded shift-left automated testing capabilities in the BMC Compuware Topaz for Total Test solution. Development teams can now accelerate the delivery of innovations because fewer defects travel to the test environment. Manual testing that previously took days to complete can now be done in hours. In combination with the BMC Compuware zAdviser solution, mainframe DevOps practitioners of all skill levels can identify bugs and defects earlier in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) when they are less costly to fix.

"Mainframe is still the system of choice for companies that need high-transaction throughput with guaranteed reliability and consistent data. As mainframe data steadily becomes more complex with new uses for web and mobile applications, the need for mainframe DevOps adoption and AI-driven monitoring solutions rises exponentially," said Stephen Elliot, group vice president, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps, IDC. "Organizations leveraging the mainframe should be adopting modern DevOps and AIOps solutions that improve visibility and management across the entire software and services chain to the end-user."

AI/ML Enables Innovation and Improves Performance

Businesses continue to invest in AI/ML to speed detection and analysis while simplifying workflows. According to the survey, extra-large shops prioritized implementation of AI/ML, with 57% of mainframe champions reducing the need for specialized skills with AIOps. The trend toward implementing new technologies on mainframes has also picked up, with 36% citing it as a key strength (up 11% since 2019.)

The BMC AMI Ops solution now includes more AI detection and analysis capabilities that are fully automated with real-time notifications and next-generation user interface (UI) enhancements to speed incident response times. Users can detect a wider range of problems, uncover more root causes sooner, and respond to performance issues faster with the solution's expanded list of actions and simplified workflows.

Automated Compliance Ensures Active Security Posture

Security was the most-named priority for the second year in a row (61%) among survey respondents. Sixty-three percent of mainframe champions are making security and compliance a top priority, and they are also 85% more likely than laggards to send mainframe data to an enterprise SIEM. In addition, champions streamline development and strengthen security across the enterprise – 42% have z/OS® Connect:Enterprise® in production.

While the mainframe is inherently securable, last year's shift to remote work proved that perimeter-based defenses are no longer enough, and an active approach is essential to ensure protection. Enhancements to the BMC AMI Security solution allow teams to automatically run Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) audits. This capability prevents compliance drift through real-time automatic alerts on changes to settings and removes configuration vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit.

"The survey results, which were validated early on with clients and analysts, are resoundingly clear: executive and technical professionals are confident that the mainframe remains a key part of their digital success," said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager, Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC. "The innovations we delivered today as part of our team's 28th quarterly release help mainframe champions continue to use the platform to drive significant value and empower others to use the mainframe as an engine of digital innovation."

Additional Resources

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2021 BMC Software, Inc.

z/OS and Connect:Enterprise are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation in the United States, other countries, or both.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Ana Gabriel

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bmc.com/

