BMC to Acquire Netreo

HOUSTON , April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Netreo, the award-winning provider of smart and secure IT network and application observability solutions. With Netreo, the BMC Helix platform will provide customers with a full-stack, open observability, and AIOps solution. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Netreo OpenTelemetry-based observability provides application performance management (APM), network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD), and IT infrastructure management (ITIM) enabling IT Ops, DevOps, developers, and network teams with deep and wide-ranging visibility across their applications, infrastructure, and networks.

Full-Stack, Open Observability and AIOps from one platform

The acquisition of Netreo will further strengthen BMC's leadership in observability and AIOps and provide customers with visibility into performance across their networks, infrastructure, and applications from a modern, open observability platform. This helps teams deliver reliable services with insights from their entire IT footprint. Visibility into application performance helps improve developer productivity allowing them to release capabilities more frequently with reduced risk and higher quality. Networking teams can also easily deliver new network services, increase customer satisfaction, and maximize overall network performance.

"IT teams face long problem resolution times due to too many silos across tools, systems, and noisy environments. Netreo's OpenTelemetry-based observability, APM, and NPMD are a perfect complement to the industry recognized BMC Helix observability, AIOps, and ServiceOps solutions," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "Now we can deliver full-stack, open observability from a unified platform with our generative AI innovation and provide customers with the real-time intelligence and issue resolution capabilities to set them apart from their competition. This also further accelerates BMC's commitment to standards-based OpenTelemetry."

"BMC's vision to connect siloed operations and accelerate innovation across the enterprise resonated deeply with our goal to deliver a great smart and secure full-stack observability experience for our customers," said Jasmin Young, CEO of Netreo. "Combining Netreo's capabilities with the BMC Helix platform empowers our customers to bring data from their applications, infrastructure, and networks into the BMC Helix Observability and AIOps solutions for holistic visibility, enhanced root cause analysis, and automated remediation. I am excited to see this vision come to life as a part of BMC."

With this acquisition, BMC continues to invest in innovation – from IT operations management to service management, data and application workflow automation, and mainframe management.

BMC transforms operations into opportunity by connecting the people, systems, and data that power the world's largest organizations. Trusted by 86% of the Forbes Global 50, BMC delivers the AI-powered software solutions that connect the entire technology landscape, turn systems of record into systems of action, and make ops the catalyst for success and innovation in every Autonomous Digital Enterprise for business, faster than humanly possible.

Netreo's smart and secure full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), OpenTelemetry-based application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo's users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies for seven consecutive years, and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities. Netreo has been a Software Growth Partners portfolio company since 2018.

