BMC to Deliver BMC Helix on Microsoft Azure

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced the availability of the BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management solution on Microsoft Azure, using the power of containers. Enterprises can now run BMC Helix on their cloud of choice, including Azure, AWS, and BMC Cloud.

Expanding the availability of the BMC Helix offering introduced in June 2018, BMC today also announced the availability of BMC Helix Discovery as a cloud service, which helps businesses discover assets and services across on-premise and multi-cloud environments including Azure, AWS, OpenStack, Cloud Foundry, Google Cloud, and more.

"The power of containers enables BMC Helix to run on the customers' cloud of choice and significantly improves the operational efficiencies to deliver speed, scale, and cost savings," said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Digital Services Management at BMC. "In addition, with Helix Discovery, our customers have a choice to consume Discovery as a cloud service or on-prem solution."

Judy Meyer, VP of ISVs, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. said, "As cloud technology transforms every business and every industry, our customers are looking for trusted business applications to help accelerate their digital transformation. We are taking our collaboration to the next level with this new capability to run Helix on Microsoft Azure."

With the new support for Azure, BMC is enabling enterprises to transform ITSM into cognitive service management in the cloud of their choice, and leverage the power of containers to provide a scalable and elastic service platform that simplifies the management of their increasingly complex IT environments.

"Being one of the first to try out Helix Discovery allowed us to see the productivity benefits of going SaaS with the same great Discovery product," said Blake Bowlin, Remedy System Administrator, The University of Kansas Health System.

At the core of the BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management offering are three key attributes, including cloud, containers, and cognitive capabilities. The offering includes:

BMC Helix Discovery: Helps businesses discover assets and services across on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

BMC Helix Remedy: Delivers predictive service management through auto-classification, assignment, and routing of incidents; embedded multi-cloud capabilities to broker incidents, changes, and releases across cloud providers.

BMC Helix Business Workflows: Enables extension beyond IT to lines of business like HR, facilities, and procurement.

BMC Helix Digital Workplace: Provides omni-channel conversational experiences for end users beyond web to Slackbot, Chatbot, SMSbot, and Skypebot.

BMC Helix Innovation Suite: Offers a cloud-native microservices-based platform that helps companies extend, customize, and integrate through REST APIs.

To listen to a webinar about the BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management solution, visit https://www.bmc.com/helixwebinar.

To download the BMC Helix Discovery product, visit www.bmc.com/tryhelixdiscovery.

To learn more about the BMC Helix Cognitive Service Management solution, visit www.bmc.com/helix.

