BMC Welcomes Eduarda Camacho as Chief Customer Officer

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced the appointment of Eduarda Camacho as the new senior vice president (SVP) of customer success and chief customer officer (CCO). An accomplished global leader, Camacho will spearhead a cohesive and impactful customer success and service function, while also serving as the chief customer advocate within BMC.

Camacho joins to lead BMC's Customer Success, Professional Services, and Customer Support teams that assist customers on their journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE). Camacho and her global organization also represent the voice of the customer, driving a value-driven customer success program that keeps them at the core of all BMC initiatives.

"It's clear that BMC has come a long way in its own journey to become an ADE that focuses on a transcendent customer experience," said Eduarda Camacho, SVP and COO. "I'm so excited to join BMC to support a key company value of championing our customers with an awesome team, a great peer group, and a culture that really looks after its employees, customers, partners, and community."

Camacho brings over 24 years of leadership in customer oriented roles. She has an extensive background in presales, partnerships and alliances, professional services, and customer success organizations. Before joining BMC, she was executive vice president and CCO at PTC and led worldwide Customer Success, Professional Services, and the Cloud Services business. A native of Portugal, Camacho has lived all over the world and is passionate about embracing a global mindset along with growing global talent.

"Eduarda is joining BMC at a fantastic time. We have seen market traction in the ADE framework and organizations around the world are increasing their investments in technology that accelerates business and operational evolution," said Ayman Sayed, chief executive officer at BMC. "Her global leadership and experience will keep us centered on partnering with our customers for success and to realize their full ADE potential."

