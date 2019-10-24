BMC's Control-M Named Overall Leader in Enterprise Management Associates Workload Automation Radar Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced that Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) has awarded the Control-M solution the highest overall score in its 2019 EMA Radar Report for Workload Automation report. Since 2010, EMA has published five Workload Automation Radar reports and has recognized BMC as the overall leader all five times. In addition, EMA named BMC a Value Leader in this year's report.

"We're pleased to be recognized again by EMA as having the overall highest-scoring product in this year's Workload Automation Radar report," said Gur Steif, President, Digital Business Automation, BMC. "This award validates our continuous innovation of Control-M and our dedication to help customers manage complex digital services and data pipelines across the multi-cloud with agility to tackle today's business challenges."

"Over the last nine years, BMC has continued to strengthen Control-M with new capabilities that empower organizations to reinvent their business and transform digitally," said Dan Twing, president and COO at EMA. "As an innovation leader in workload automation, I'm excited to see how Control-M will continue to evolve to best serve digital business needs."

According to the EMA Radar report, "The current focus for Control-M centers around end-to-end orchestration across multiple clouds, simplifying and scaling data pipelines, and supporting DevOps." Product highlights noted in the report include:

Near-zero downtime with in-place upgrades : Annual release cycle makes it easier for users to plan and upgrade and take advantage of powerful new Control-M features

: Annual release cycle makes it easier for users to plan and upgrade and take advantage of powerful new Control-M features Out-of-the-box cloud integrations : Organizations can easily use Control-M to orchestrate workflows across leading PaaS offerings with support for cloud authentication and new native integrations with both AWS (Lambda, StepFunctions, Queues, and S3) and Azure (Function, LogicApps, Queues, and HDInsight)

: Organizations can easily use Control-M to orchestrate workflows across leading PaaS offerings with support for cloud authentication and new native integrations with both AWS (Lambda, StepFunctions, Queues, and S3) and Azure (Function, LogicApps, Queues, and HDInsight) Jobs-as-Code expansion: Includes new configuration, authorization, and deployment tasks, support for embedded scripts through JSON, and dynamic provisioning of Control-M in the cloud and with containers, helping to accelerate Dev and Ops collaboration

The Control-M solution from BMC has end-to-end orchestration that simplifies complex application, data, and file transfer workflows. Combining ease-of-use with rich functionality, Control-M helps organizations accelerate applications with DevOps processes, gain business critical insights from the newest and most demanding data technologies, and deliver complete freedom to choose any infrastructure to meet their business flexibility demands.

About BMC

BMC delivers software, services, and expertise to help more than 10,000 customers, including 92% of the Forbes Global 100, meet escalating digital demands and maximize IT innovation. From mainframe to mobile to multi-cloud and beyond, our solutions empower enterprises of every size and industry to run and reinvent their businesses with efficiency, security, and momentum for the future.

