BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund Announces Sponsorship of Two DELLC Racers in the NTT Indy-Car Series and the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires

HARTSDALE, N.Y., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing professionals and brothers Michael and Nicholas d'Orlando today announced that BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund, will be sponsoring them in the 2022 Honda Indy Toronto, Canada scheduled July 15-17, 2022.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO of BMCS: "This is a tremendous relationship that is targeted to bring awareness to BMCS and Sumcoin; and this high-profile event will be a significant game changer for our ventures."

About DELLC (http://www.dorlandoracing.com/)

DELLC is the home of two of North America's top drivers in driver development programs and United States open wheel racing series. The brothers compete in the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires Ladder Series.

About BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund (https://bmcssumcoin.com/)

BMCS SUMCOIN INDEX FUND is a Delaware statutory trust that holds Sumcoin on behalf of its shareholders. It is open for eligible individual and institutional accredited investors with $25,000 or more to invest in Sumcoin. BMCS is actively moving to be elevated to the next tier on OTC markets OTCQB and to obtain all regulatory compliances. The BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund, Inc. name will be effective upon FINRA approval. READ MORE ABOUT SUMCOIN: https://www.sumcoin.org/

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

