BMe Community Amplifies Black Love and Power with $370,000 in Grants to 37 BMe Vanguard Awardees

BMe Community

21 Jun, 2023, 10:49 ET

MIAMI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Juneteenth week, BMe Community celebrates Black leadership by awarding $370,000 in grants to 37 BMe Vanguard Award honorees. Sponsored by the McKnight Foundation, NBA Foundation, The Skillman Foundation, and The Ballmer Group, each honoree receives a $10,000 grant, plus enrollment in an advanced leadership enrichment program and access to BMe's expert knowledge and peer networks.

"The BMe Vanguard Award honors those whose love builds power," said Trabian Shorters, Co-founder, and CEO of BMe Community. "Most of the leaders are unsung but deeply trusted by those in their communities."

Shorters and BMe Community are nationally known in philanthropy for pioneering an approach to building racial equity and social impact that is rooted in cognitive and social psychology, called "Asset-Framing." Subsequently, leaders in BMe Community are taught to insist on defining Black people and all people by their aspirations and contributions before addressing their problems. This simple act has been proven to build more equity without stigmatizing people, places, or causes.

"The BMe Vanguard Award is an honor and recognition of being someone with a deep, unapologetic love for Black people," said 2023 BMe Vanguard Ron Harris, Co-founder of Shape the Nation. "It's beautiful to see what's possible when we're focused on what's right about us instead of the messages that we consistently receive about what's wrong with us."

The 2023 BMe Vanguard Awardees are: Aaron Randolph, Adair Mosley, Alvertis Brooks Jr., Andre Reed, Angelica Williams, Anwar McQueen, Bianca Van Heydoorn, Braxton Haulcy, Bryce Detroit, Darrian Hollonquest, Davonte Johnson, Dr. Chanel Beebe, Dr. Chanel Hampton, Dr. Laine Powell, Funlola Otukoya, Imani Harris, Ivy Ellington, Ja'Sent Brown, Jack Williams III, Jalyn Baity, James Parker, Jasmine 'Jae' Webb, Jeffrey Aguy, Jelani Stowers, Joy Lindsay, Justin Onwenu, Kisha Evans, Leona Medley, Marc Owens, Marcus Owens, Rafiq Kalam Id-Din, Roxxanne O'Brien, Ron Harris, Sade Daniels, Shawntera Hardy, Tatyana Denson, and Alex West Steinman.

The 37 awardees of 2023 join a network of 400 previous BMe Vanguard recipients. Together, they increase health, wealth, voting rights, and achievement for Black people and all people.

BMe Community's mission is "building more caring and prosperous communities inspired by Black people." Through programs like the BMe Vanguard Awards, it supports and celebrates Black people's highest aspirations for everyone's benefit.

To learn more about BMe Community and the BMe Vanguard honorees, visit www.BMeCommunity.org

About BMe Community
BMe Community is a network of leaders and allies contributing their talents to support Black people's highest aspirations. Through initiatives like the BMe Vanguard Awards and Asset-Framing, it works to build more equity by reducing stigma and focusing on fulfilling people's worthy aspirations.

