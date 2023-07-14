BMEA FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Biomea Fusion, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA)

Further details on the investigation: On June 23, 2023, Biomea Fusion presented data for its Type 2 diabetes drug candidate BMF-219 at a meeting of the American Diabetes Association. In response to the presentation, market analysts downgraded Biomea Fusion and its stock price fell $6.25 per share, from $30.67 per share on June 23, 2023 to close at $24.42 per share on June 26, 2023.

