BMF Announces Initiative to Develop and Incubate New Products Enabled by PµSL

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) announces today the opening of a new research and development center in San Diego, CA. The BMF Research Institute is being formed specifically to develop and incubate end-product ideas that are uniquely enabled by BMF's micro-3D printing platform.

Since shipping first systems beginning in 2018, over 300 of BMF's micro-3D printing systems have been adopted by customers worldwide. These systems are being used for prototyping, development, research and production qualification. Industry segments that have most embraced this platform are in fields such as electronics, optics/photonics, medical devices, microfluidics and life sciences. BMF's Projection Micro Stereolithography or PµSL platform was developed to fulfill a high value need in the additive manufacturing market that was not being sufficiently addressed by incumbent technologies. These are parts that are typically on the centimeter scale, with tolerance requirements often in the lower tens of micron range. Dozens of industrial customers, having tested and utilized these systems for development, now see the potential for end-part production. BMF continues to work to satisfy the needs of these customers, improve on the platform and ensure requirements of production are met.

However, today marks the beginning of a second leg for the company. "After being in the market for a few years, we now see that there are multiple end-products that are uniquely enabled by our platform," stated John Kawola, CEO of Boston Micro Fabrication. "We are currently working with researchers, product designers and other collaboration partners on new product ideas. We recently raised additional capital to continue the development of our platform. But these funds will also be used for end-product development and commercialization. We expect these two legs will be complementary to each other with the broader goal of unleashing the power of additive manufacturing in micro-manufacturing."

The efforts will be led by Dr. Chunguang Xia, CTO and co-founder of BMF. The new center will engage in research and engineering with cooperation from other BMF engineering groups and research centers in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Tokyo and Boston.

About BMF

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) specializes in micro precision 3D printing. The company's microArch systems uses a 3D printing approach called PμSL (Projection Micro Stereolithography) that leverages light, customizable optics, a high-quality movement platform and controlled processing technology to produce the industry's most accurate and precise high-resolution 3D prints for product development, research and industrial short run production. The technology represents a true industry breakthrough by empowering product manufacturers to capitalize on the benefits of 3D printing without sacrificing quality or scale.

Founded in 2016, BMF has offices in Boston, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Tokyo with a research and development center in San Diego. For more information on BMF, please visit www.bmf3d.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

