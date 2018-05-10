BMF Media Group Announces Key Appointments: Expansion In Account Leadership, Creative Strategy And Analytics Supports Focus On Elevating Agency Service Offering

"This is a key year for our agency, and we have already seen significant expansion in our existing client relationships as well as several notable new additions to our client roster," said Bruce Starr, Co-Founding Partner of BMF Media. "These new senior leaders are an indicator of BMF's significant commitment to forging new ground in the experiential agency model by combining innovation, flexibility and speed with the highest level of talent, capability and service to all of our clients."

Amber Meredith joins the agency as Executive Vice President, Accounts. As the agency's first ever hire in this role, Amber will spearhead a new chapter in BMF's mission to deliver extraordinary brand experiences through exemplary execution of big integrated ideas, close client partnerships, and exceptional account service. Amber brings impressive experience in integrated marketing and communications, as well as a career track record of agency talent development and operational insight at the highest level. She was most recently at Marina Maher Communications as Managing Director, Consumer Lifestyle Practice, responsible for driving growth, innovation and integration in creative, digital, content, paid and earned programming for current practice clients and all new consumer lifestyle business. Previously, she held key executive roles at DeVries Global, CARGO Cosmetics and Sony Music.

Reporting to Amber is another significant senior appointment in the Accounts group: Isaac Norbe, Vice President, Accounts, who takes on leadership of a portfolio of agency business including the global Marriott account relationship. Isaac joins BMF from Civic Entertainment Group, where he played a key role on accounts such as The Lincoln Motor Company and Airbnb, managing significant senior client relationships and guiding teams and workflow processes with exemplary stewardship skills.

Josh Tierney joins the agency as Vice President, Strategy. In this role, Josh leads a team of creative strategists in building unparalleled strategic, authentic and effective experiential and integrated marketing ideas for all current and prospective clients of BMF. With a powerful combination of insight-driven creative and data-driven ROI projections, Josh and his team will be an engine of BMF's differentiation in the marketplace and the drivers of a unique value proposition for brands' storytelling and business-building objectives. Prior to BMF, Josh held leadership roles at Great Performances, Swank Productions and other top experiential agencies where he worked on clients across multiple sectors, including luxury, media, hospitality, beauty and more. He also serves as an adjunct professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he develops and teaches events and communications curricula.

Supporting the work of both the Accounts and Strategy groups is BMF's newly-created Research and Analytics division, which is helmed by the recently appointed Leif Christensen, Director. Leif is forging significant innovation and new best practices for the use of data and analytics across the experiential sphere to ensure BMF is effectively capturing and leveraging data to deliver measurable value across the agency's overall service offering. Leif joins BMF from previous strategic analytics roles at MKTG and Live Nation.

About BMF Media Group

BMF Media Group is an award-winning, global experiential marketing agency offering a variety of services across the integrated marketing mix, including experiential strategy, design and production, sponsorship and partnership marketing, social media and influencer engagement, content creation, data and analytics, talent procurement and public relations. To learn more please visit www.bmfmedia.com and follow @bmfmedia.

