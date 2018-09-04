BMG Consulting Inc. Earns Quarterly Award for Sales Excellence

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BMG Consulting Inc., an outsourced direct marketing and sales company headquartered in New Brunswick, Canada, recently announced that its efforts during the third quarter have earned it the prestigious Campaign Cup trophy.

Awarded on the basis of sales metrics as well as overall quality of sales performance, the award has now been presented to BMG Consulting Inc. for several quarters dating back to 2017. Led by President Alex Bayat, the company once again outperformed all eligible offices across the country participating in the same campaign.

Bayat praised his team's efforts in bringing the Cup back to the office for consecutive quarters. "I'm proud of this honor because it's a true reflection of our across-the-board commitment to achieving results on behalf of the client," he said. "We look forward to keeping the Campaign Cup in our office for many quarters to come."

BMG Consulting Inc. favors a personalized approach for fulfilling bottom-line priorities that rely on forging solid relationships. The company creates lucrative and effective business solutions via a synergy between identifying outsourcing needs and providing the determination and drive that delivers results.

With nimble resources and a diversity of experience, BMG Consulting provides personalized support that complements core business in a variety of industries. The company also is active in philanthropic causes in the community, such as Operation Smile.

About BMG Consulting Inc.

A leading sales and marketing firm based in New Brunswick, Canada, BMG Consulting Inc. plays a strategic role in helping companies grow by providing qualified professionals to represent them to their customer base. Developing leadership from within while achieving outstanding results for the client and giving back to the community are core to the firm's success. For more information, contact BMG Consulting Inc. at 506-830-9102 or www.bmgconsultinginc.ca.

Contact: Alex Bayat

506-830-9102

SOURCE BMG Consulting Inc.

