BMI-2004 (A Recombinant Hyaluronidase): Advancing Subcutaneous Drug Delivery - Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results to Be Presented at the 15th Annual Bioprocessing Summit in Boston

News provided by

BMI Korea Co., LTD.

10 Aug, 2023, 12:25 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Korea Co., LTD. ("BMI Korea"), a leading Korean biotech company specializing in biologics development, introduces its novel recombinant hyaluronidase, BMI-2004, and shares Phase 1 clinical trial results at the 15th Annual Bioprocessing Summit being held in Boston (August 14-17th, 2023) (Link to conference details).

Recombinant hyaluronidase represents a significant advancement in enabling the transition of IV biologics to subcutaneous (SC) formulations. BMI-2004, a novel recombinant ovine hyaluronidase, offers a better option in the field of SC formulation development. BMI Korea's proprietary liquid formulation technology ensures enzyme stability at a pH level of 5 which aligns with the preferred pH for most of the monoclonal antibody formulations. Notably, BMI Korea distinguishes itself from its competitors through its dedicated BMI-2004 facility, providing flexibility in concentration and supply volume to cater to individual customer needs. This capability allows customization for various biologic therapies and patient requirements.

Dr. Hojoon Choi, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of the company will present a podium talk titled "BMI-2004: A Breakthrough in Subcutaneous Drug Delivery" on August 16th. The presentation highlights BMI-2004's potential in enhancing patient experience and treatment outcomes where Dr. Choi will share the results from Phase 1 clinical trial of BMI-2004. "BMI-2004 demonstrated a favorable safety profile with a very low incidence of injection site reactions" said Dr. Choi.

The trial, with 250 healthy participants, evaluated BMI-2004's safety and tolerability (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT05922813). Dr. Prof. Beom Joon Kim, MD, Ph.D. from Chung-Ang University Hospital led the trial as the principal investigator.

BMI Korea seeks strategic partnerships for co-formulation development to transition from IV to SC biologics, leveraging BMI-2004 hyaluronidase and liquid formulation technology. Join BMI Korea's presentation and visit BMI Korea's booth (#110) at the conference to explore the latest developments.

About BMI Korea Co., LTD.
BMI Korea is a leading South Korean biotech company dedicated to advancing biologics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. We are committed to transforming healthcare and addressing unmet medical needs worldwide through innovation and patient-centric solutions.
BMI KOREA (bmikr.co.kr)

Contacts
BMI Korea Co., LTD.
Kacy Kim, Director
Business Development
[email protected]

SOURCE BMI Korea Co., LTD.

