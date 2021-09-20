BMI Announces The Honorees Of The 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

"Year after year our songwriters raise the bar with their unrivaled creativity, setting a new standard for R&B/Hip-Hop and beyond," said Catherine Brewton Vice President, Creative, Atlanta . "Today we celebrate the phenomenal songwriters, producers and publishers whose talent and artistry continue to elevate the culture and drive the genres forward. BMI is honored to represent this exceptional group of music creators and applaud their extraordinary accomplishments."

Song of the Year was awarded to the hit single "Say So" written and performed by Doja Cat, co-written by Lydia Asrat. Released as the fifth single from Doja's sophomore album, Hot Pink, the track inspired a viral TikTok dance challenge that saw celebrities and fans joining in on the fun and fueling the record's success. Propelled by its massive popularity on the app, the song peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified triple platinum, earning the young pop star her first-ever top-five placement on the chart and the first multiplatinum hit of her career. The single was later nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Hip-Hop artist Roddy Ricch was named Songwriter of the Year for penning five of BMI's 35 most-performed Hip-Hop/R&B songs of the previous year. The songwriter enjoyed an incredibly successful year releasing his ubiquitous hit, "The Box," which spent 11 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the rapper's highest charting song worldwide. Later that year, his feature on "Rockstar" earned the songwriter his second Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, making Ricch the first artist since 2017 to achieve his first two number-one singles in the same year. The rapper received multiple GRAMMY nominations for both hits including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Melodic Rap Performance. Additionally, his collaboration with fellow BMI artist, the late Pop Smoke, "The Woo," and his features on Mustard's critically acclaimed "Ballin'" and "High Fashion" all landed in the top 20 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Producer of the Year went to Metro Boomin, marking the fourth time the young creative has received the distinction after previously holding the title in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The super producer, who has worked with hip-hop royalty including Future, Kanye West, Young Thug and more, earned the honor for his collaborations with 21 Savage ("Glock In My Lap," "Many Men," "Mr. Right Now," "Rich N*gga Sh*t," "Runnin," and "Slidin") and his production work on Lil Durk's "Stay Down" featuring 6lack and Young Thug. He was also the 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year.

The Publisher of the Year award was given to Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing, for representing 19 of BMI's highest performing R&B/Hip-Hop songs of 2020 including "BEST ON EARTH," "Laugh Now Cry Later," "Savage" and "Slide," to name a few.

The songwriters, producers, and publishers of the 35 most-performed BMI R&B/Hip-Hop songs of the previous year were also celebrated. Fifty-six songwriters received their very first BMI R&B/Hip-Hop awards including Trevor Daniel, Omer Fedi, H.E.R., Nipsey Hussle, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, and Daryl Simmons, among others.

For a complete list of 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards winner and to learn more about your favorite songwriters, please visit bmi.com/randbhiphop2021 and on social media by going to @BMI and #BMIRnBHHAwards to join the conversation.

ABOUT BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 18.7 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.2 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

SOURCE Broadcast Music, Inc.

Related Links

www.bmi.com

