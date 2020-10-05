BMI Celebrates Its 2020 London Awards Winners

"We're thrilled to pay tribute to BMI's top UK and European music creators and celebrate the numerous ways their artistry and creativity have enhanced the lives of many over the past year," said Shirin Foroutan, Vice President, Creative, Europe . "From BMI's first-time award winners to our legendary songwriters and composers, we thank you for your enduring musical contributions, and we look forward to celebrating with you all in person at next year's ceremony."

"Dancing with a Stranger" by Sam Smith and Normani received the coveted Song of the Year, which is awarded to the most performed song in the United States of the previous year by a UK or European writer. On recording the single, Normani told Billboard that the duo came together for the track when she happened to be at the same studio during the recording and Smith asked, "Do you want to jump on it?" From there, the sultry track went on a steady climb before reaching #1 on Billboard's Radio Songs and Adult Top 40 charts, and according to Billboard, ranked #4 on the list of the most played song on U.S. radio in 2019, after receiving over three billion audience impressions. Smith was also recognised for "How Do You Sleep?" bringing the multiple GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter to ten BMI London Awards and six BMI U.S. Pop Awards. This marks the second BMI London Award for Normani, who already has three BMI U.S. Pop Awards among her honours.

BMI also announced the top 30 most-performed pop songs written by UK or European songwriters, with Ed Sheeran (PRS) taking home six more BMI London Awards for his work on "Beautiful People," "Cross Me," "I Don't Care," "Tip of My Tongue," "What Am I" and "2002." His massive collection of BMI awards features 25 London and 17 U.S. Pop, including 2015, 2016 and 2017 London Song of the Year, and 2016 Dance Song of the Year. Sheeran was also one of BMI's U.S. Pop Songwriters of the Year in 2014 and received U.S. Pop Song of the Year with "Shape of You" in 2017.

Adding to her many accolades, Ellie Goulding received recognition for her hits "Hate Me" and "Close to Me," bringing her BMI total to nine London Awards and seven U.S. Pop Awards. Additional highlights include Niall Horan receiving his seventh BMI London Award for co-writing "Nice To Meet Ya," while Caroline Ailin was honoured for co-writing "Don't Start Now" and Kamille was recognised for her break-up anthem "Don't Call Me Up." This is the second BMI London Award for both Ailin and Kamille.

This year BMI welcomed 34 first-time London Pop Award winners to the elite list of honourees. Some of the new inductees include Eyobed "EY" Getachew and Ella Mai ("24/7," co-written with Nija Charles), Sam Roman ("Someone You Loved," co-written with Tom Barnes), Chance the Rapper ("Cross Me," with Ed Sheeran), Chase Dalton Rose and Ski Mask the Slump God ("Faucet Failure," co-written with Kevin and Tim Gomringer) and Charlie Handsome ("Right Back," co-written with Mike "Scribz" Riley, Khalid and Brenda Russell).

BMI Million-Air Awards were also distributed to recognise the iconic songs that have reached a million or more broadcast performances by UK and European songwriters and publishers. Among the legendary songwriters who have reached this milestone are Van Morrison for 13 million performances of "Brown Eyed Girl," Mick Jagger and Keith Richards for 10 million performances of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," Sting for nine million performances of "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," Bernie Marsden for six million performances of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again," Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet for five million performances of "True" and Peter Gabriel for four million performances of "Sledgehammer," to name a few. Sheeran was also recognised for five million performances of "Shape of You" and four million performances of "Perfect" and "Thinking Out Loud."

In addition, the BMI London Awards celebrate the UK and European composers behind the top-grossing films, top network television series and highest-ranking cable network and streamed media programs in the United States. Icelandic composer Atli Örvarsson received the most awards in this category with five BMI Network Television Music Awards for his work on the popular network dramas Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. Other top composers in streaming, cable and network TV included BMI London's 2018 Icon, Harry Gregson-Williams (Catch-22), David Arnold (Good Omens), Dominik Scherrer (The Widow), Andy Love (America's Got Talent, with Jos Jorgensen, and Raven's Home), as well as Carim Clasmann and Galia Durant (Grey's Anatomy). BMI Film Music honours went to David Buckley (Angel Has Fallen) Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker), Alexandre Desplat (Little Women, The Secret Life of Pets) and Anna Drubich (Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark) for their outstanding compositions in film.

For a complete list of all the winners go to https://www.bmi.com/london2020, and use #BMILondonAwards to follow the conversation on social media.

