BMI Imaging Attends IIMDA Spring 2026 Leadership Forum in Ponte Vedra

BMI joins industry leaders to discuss emerging trends and challenges in information management.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., a leader in secure digitization, attended the IIMDA Spring 2026 Leadership Forum, held in Ponte Vedra, Florida. The bi-annual gathering brought together industry leaders for focused discussions on the future of records and information management.

The Leadership Forum convenes a select group of professionals for candid, high-level conversations around evolving challenges, regulatory developments, and emerging technologies shaping the industry. The setting is designed to encourage open dialogue and forward-looking thinking among peers.

Representing BMI at the forum was CEO Will Whitney, who engaged in discussions with leaders across the space.

"This is a confidential, working session, but we covered key topics around the future of records management, evolving compliance expectations, and how organizations are thinking about long-term data integrity," said Will. "It's valuable to step back and align with others in the space on where things are heading."

BMI's participation reflects its commitment to staying closely aligned with industry leaders and ensuring its solutions continue to meet the needs of organizations navigating complex records and compliance environments.

To learn more about BMI Imaging's secure digitization and hosting solutions, visit https://www.bmiimaging.com.

To learn more about IIMDA, visit https://iimda.org/.

About BMI Imaging Systems

Founded in 1958, BMI Imaging Systems helps organizations convert paper, microfilm, and microfiche into secure, searchable digital collections. BMI provides public, private, and CJIS-compliant hosting solutions supported by in-house software, project management, and IT teams focused on quality, innovation, and security.

Contact

Website: https://www.bmiimaging.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.