BMI Imaging's "The Digital Imaging Channel" Surpasses 160,000 Views on YouTube

Growing audience reflects continued demand for practical guidance on digitization, records management, and secure access.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc. is proud to announce that its YouTube channel, The Digital Imaging Channel, has surpassed 160,000 total views, marking another milestone in the company's effort to educate organizations on secure digitization and modern records management.

The Digital Imaging Channel features short, practical videos designed to make complex topics more approachable—from scanning paper and microfilm to chain of custody, trusted systems, accessibility, and long-term digital preservation. The channel continues to attract professionals across government, higher education, courts, libraries, and commercial industries seeking straightforward insights into modernizing records access.

"We've focused heavily on creating content that's genuinely useful instead of overly technical or promotional," said Sean Ko, Marketing Coordinator at BMI. "Crossing 160,000 views shows there's a real appetite for clear explanations and practical guidance around digitization and records management. We're excited to keep building on that momentum."

As the channel grows, BMI plans to continue expanding its content library with deeper educational videos, industry explainers, and behind-the-scenes looks at real-world digitization projects and trusted system workflows.

To learn more about BMI Imaging's secure digitization and hosting solutions, visit https://www.bmiimaging.com.

About BMI Imaging Systems

Founded in 1958, BMI Imaging Systems helps organizations convert paper, microfilm, and microfiche into secure, searchable digital collections. BMI provides public, private, and CJIS-compliant hosting solutions supported by in-house software, project management, and IT teams focused on quality, innovation, and security.

Contact

Website: https://www.bmiimaging.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.