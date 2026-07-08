BMI Imaging Exhibits at 2026 FACRAO Summit in Jacksonville

BMI Imaging returns to support Florida's higher education community with advanced digitization solutions at the 17th Annual FACRAO Higher Education Summit.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems was proud to take part in the 2026 Florida Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (FACRAO) Summit, held June 7–10, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida. The 17th Annual Higher Education Summit drew registrars, admissions officers, and enrollment professionals from colleges and universities across the state to trade ideas and tackle the latest challenges in student records, admissions, and enrollment services.

Once again representing BMI on the exhibit floor was Jake Walker, the company's dedicated education account executive. Jake walked attendees through BMI's document digitization and cloud hosting solutions built specifically for higher education, the kind of work that turns aging paper files and microfilm into secure, searchable digital records. A familiar face at FACRAO, Jake has spent years building relationships with institutions throughout Florida and offering hands-on guidance to schools ready to modernize how they manage their records.

"FACRAO is one of my favorite events of the year," said Jake Walker. "You get the whole Florida higher ed community in one room. It's great to reconnect with schools we've worked with for years, and just as fun to meet new folks who are finally ready to get their records out of the filing cabinet and into the cloud."

BMI specializes in converting paper documents and microfilm into easily accessible digital formats, helping institutions protect their records for the long term while making day-to-day access far simpler. With flexible, secure hosting options — from private cloud to CJIS-compliant platforms — BMI keeps sensitive student and institutional records protected and available anytime, anywhere.

About BMI Imaging Systems

Founded in 1958, BMI Imaging Systems helps organizations convert paper, microfilm, and microfiche into secure, searchable digital collections. BMI provides public, private, and CJIS-compliant hosting solutions, supported by in-house software, project management, and IT teams focused on quality, innovation, and security.

Contact

Website: https://www.bmiimaging.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.