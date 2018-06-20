BMI Imaging Leverages the dtSearch Engine to Offer Integrated Searching of Archival Records

For nearly 60 years, BMI Imaging Systems has been a leader in document management solutions. BMI Imaging serves over 2,000 commercial companies and government agencies. The company offers a complete range of secure, high-volume document conversion and management services. In addition to the governmental sector, key industries that BMI Imaging servers are healthcare, biotech, education, and the insurance industry.

BMI Imaging uses dtSearch to offer integrated search of archival and micrographics records for clients. "We find dtSearch to be an invaluable part of our portfolio when providing clients full-text searching capabilities as part of a document conversion and document management solution," says Brad Gilbert, Vice President of Software Development.

dtSearch developer products instantly searches terabytes of text including over 25 full-text and metadata-driven search options across multiple different platforms and operating systems. dtSearch's proprietary document filters support a wide range of online and offline data covering numerous document types, emails plus nested attachments, website data and other databases.

BMI Imaging is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has an additional production and sales facility in Sacramento. Scanning paper documents or physical microfilm is usually the most visible task in achieving a full document solution. Identifying record types, determining indexing methods and leveraging content in existing legacy systems are all skills needed to modernize an organization's document management systems and processes. BMI's systems integration team has decades of experience to achieve this goal. Internally developed software tools, over 400 to date, are regularly employed to solve complex image and data challenges. Jobs that require analysis, data extraction, multiple service offerings and custom development are those that separate BMI from other providers.

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line has over 25 search options for instantly searching terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with nested attachments. dtSearch developer SDKs span multiple platforms. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. See dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluations.

