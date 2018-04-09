BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel

BMI of Texas is highly regarded for providing innovative and comprehensive medical and surgical care to patients with obesity and metabolic disease. The physicians and staff are dedicated to creating an enduring partnership with patients in order to ensure their long-term success by providing care in a supportive, compassionate, and guilt-free environment. BMI of Texas helps patients achieve their weight loss goals and improved health through various surgical procedures including gastric bypass, LAP-BAND, duodenal switch and gastric sleeve, as well as a comprehensive medical weight management program.

In addition to weight loss surgery, Dr. Patel is experienced in the surgical treatment of reflux disease, including new procedures such as Linx placement. Her advanced laparoscopic training allows her to offer complex, minimally invasive surgeries of the abdomen to treat diseases of the esophagus, gallbladder, intestines and stomach. She also manages hernias of the abdominal wall, diaphragm, and inguinal/groin region.

Dr. Patel came to BMI of Texas from Rutgers – New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ, where she earned her medical degree and then completed her general surgery residency program. A New Jersey native, Dr. Patel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biotechnology from Rutgers, The State University of NJ, where she graduated summa cum laude and served as vice president of her class. After completing residency training at Rutgers, Dr. Patel was accepted to the Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas (MIST) fellowship program at University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. During the fellowship, she completed advanced training in minimally invasive surgery and bariatric surgery with BMI of Texas. Dr. Patel is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is recognized as a fellowship trained advanced laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

"Dr. Patel is a very talented surgeon and compassionate doctor. We are thrilled to have her on our team and help us improve lives in south Texas. At BMI of Texas, our goal is to help our patients lead healthier lives and we can help them accomplish this in a variety of ways, whether it's the Obalon Balloon System, bariatric surgery or via our medical weight loss program. Everyone at BMI of Texas is focused on helping our patients lose weight and keep it off, leading to a healthier lifestyle, and Dr. Patel shares that vision with us," said Dr. Terive Duperier, co-founder of BMI of Texas.

BMI of Texas weight loss surgeons Terive Duperier, MD, FACS, Richard Englehardt, MD, FACS, and Michael Seger, MD, FACS, have been recognized by San Antonio Scene in the magazine's annual listing of the city's top physicians. Dr. Jennifer Seger, who heads up the practice's medical weight loss program, was recognized as a "Best of 2016" doctor in the Bariatric Medicine category. The BMI of Texas doctors have repeatedly been recognized by their peers dating back the awards' inception in 2005.

About BMI of Texas:

Founded in 2008, the Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas is focused on helping patients achieve their long-term weight loss goals. More information on the practice can be found online at www.bmioftexas.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmi-of-texas-expands-practice-with-addition-of-fellowship-trained-bariatric-surgeon-dr-punam-patel-300626545.html

SOURCE Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas

Related Links

http://www.bmioftexas.com

