BMI Resins Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ 189.8 Mn By 2031, Increasing Use in Aerospace & Defense Industry to Support Growth of Market, TMR Insights

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI resins are high-performance thermosetting addition-type polyimides. They have many of the same features as polyimides, such as stiffness and high strength at high temperatures, low moisture absorption proclivity, excellent electrical capabilities, and long-term thermal and oxidative stability. Similar to polyamides, they offer outstanding dimensional stability and one of the finest high-temperature characteristics. Chemicals, such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, and halogenated solvents have no effect on them. Owing to their high strength and exceptional long-term creep resistance, they can be used to replace metal and other materials in a variety of structural applications. Thus, their extensive application is likely to favor the global BMI resins market in the years to come.

Composite sheets and adhesives made from BMI resins are used in astronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. In structural adhesives for assembly as well as structural composite applications, BMI resins are used. These resins are also used in aircraft and combat jets for impact resistance and multi-substrate bonding.

Due to a considerable expansion of defense and space operations by governments across the globe, the aerospace and astronautics industry is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. As such, during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031, increase in production in astronautics, aerospace, and defense industries is expected to enhance the demand for BMI resins.

The global BMI resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. The use of BMI resins has increased significantly, as the global demand for molding and composites has increased. The major driver of the global BMI resins market is increase in demand as well as production of electronics. Advanced composites are made with BMI resins as a matrix. The defense and aerospace sector is witnessing a surge in demand for BMI resins, which are used in composites and a variety of other applications in the sector.

Key Findings of Market Report

BMI Resins Contribute toward Development of Lightweight Propeller Components for Plane Engines

By substituting titanium aircraft engine components with composite materials, BMI resins have the capacity to provide lighter and more heat-resistant propulsion systems. Solvay S.A, a multinational chemicals firm located in Belgium, is capitalizing on this demand by expanding its range of BMI resins in order to produce composite materials that will lower the weight of aviation engines.

For aircraft engines, there is a rising demand for lightweight propeller components that can endure high temperatures and shocks. In order to fulfil end user needs, companies in the global BMI resins market are increasing their manufacturing capabilities.

In Laminates, ISO-grade BMI Resin Powders Show Remarkable Resistance to Moisture and Toughness

By pre-pegging BMI resins utilized for composites, laminates for electrical and thermal insulation, and compression molding, ABR Organics Limited, a DRDO, an ISRO, and ISO certified business specializing in creating various grades of polyimides, is expanding its range of BMI resins. BMI resin powders make laminates exceptionally moisture resistant and tough.

BMI resins manufacturers are introducing powders suitable for use with aramid, carbon, glass, and silica fabrics. The need for BMI resins powders is being fuelled by potting compounds, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and insulating materials.

BMI Resins Market:Growth Drivers

Thermosetting in astronautics and aerospace uses, BMI resins are extensively utilized as a matrix for advanced composites. Thermal as well as oxidative stability and mechanical and electrical attributes are all present in BMI resins. They also have a low proclivity for absorbing moisture.

BMI resins are comparable to polyamides in that they have good dimensional stability and one of the finest high-temperature characteristics. BMI resins are also chemically resistant to halogenated solvents, alcohols, and hydrocarbons. Due to their exceptional long-term creep resistance and great strength, they may be used as a substitute to metal and other substances in a variety of structural applications.

BMI Resins Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech Co., Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Qin yang Tianyi Chemical Co., Ltd

Huntsman International LLC

ABR Organics Limited

BMI Resins Market: Segmentation

Type

Powder

Solution

Application

Composites

Adhesives

Molding

End Use

Aerospace

Defense

Electronics

